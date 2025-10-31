Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Lucknow has been officially designated as a UNESCO ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’ during the 43rd Session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, coinciding with World Cities Day. The recognition celebrates the city’s centuries-old Awadhi cuisine, living food traditions, and inclusive culinary heritage. This global honour marks a major milestone for Uttar Pradesh, positioning the state among the world’s leading gastronomic destinations and underscoring how Lucknow’s culinary legacy has evolved into a symbol of cultural diplomacy, sustainable tourism, and India’s soft power on the global stage.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the recognition not only celebrates Lucknow’s rich culinary identity but also highlights Uttar Pradesh’s growing role in India’s development story. “Culinary tourism has long attracted visitors to our state. This global recognition shows how tourism is contributing to the vision of a Viksit Uttar Pradesh. Under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is bringing laurels to India,” he said.





Lucknow Joins UNESCO’s Global Culinary Cities

Lucknow has earned a place alongside some of the world’s most celebrated culinary destinations. These include Fribourg in Switzerland, Alba in Italy, Hatay in Turkey, Hyderabad in India, Macao in China, Saint Petersburg in Russia, Usuki in Japan, Zahle in Lebanon, Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah in Saudi Arabia, Kelowna in Canada, Quanzhou in China, and Zaragoza in Spain. This recognition cements Lucknow’s reputation as a global culinary capital, a city where food, heritage, and hospitality seamlessly blend to create a living legacy. From royal kitchens to bustling street stalls, every flavour in Lucknow tells a story of tradition, innovation, and cultural unity, placing it firmly on the world map of gastronomy.

Documenting Lucknow’s Flavours

The research for the dossier was led by heritage architect Abha Narain Lambah, whose team documented recipes, cooking techniques, and oral histories from royal kitchens to local street vendors. Iconic dishes like Galouti Kebab, Awadhi Biryani, Tokri chaat, Malai Gilori, and Makhan Malai were featured as living cultural narratives representing the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb.