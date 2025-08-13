Kolkata, Aug 13 (PTI) BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday accused the West Bengal government of orchestrating the "economic murder" of potato farmers in Singur and adjoining districts, and called for the removal of the Mamata Banerjee administration while addressing a sit-in protest organised by the Bharatiya Janata Kisan Morcha.

Addressing a rally at Ratanpur in Singur, Adhikari said over 85 per cent of residents depend on agriculture, with potato as the main cash crop.

He claimed the state government had failed to honour its promise to procure 2.2 crore bags of potatoes at Rs 15 per kg by February, and demanded that it should immediately meet the obligation.

"Only a few thousand bags were bought before the process was stopped," he alleged, adding that potatoes were now selling at Rs 12 per kg in Ratanpur, resulting in losses of at least Rs 3 per kg after deducting cold storage, transport, and drying costs.

He claimed that despite a surplus production of 1.4 crore metric tonnes against a requirement of 60 lakh metric tonnes, farmers could not sell their excess produce outside the state due to police restrictions at state borders, which allowed Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to dominate the market.

Adhikari also criticised Banerjee's handling of the Singur land issue after the Tata Motors project exit, claiming the soil composition was permanently damaged by construction materials.

He said the promised mustard cultivation and fish farming attempts failed, blaming the chief minister for lacking "basic agricultural knowledge".

Referring to the Tata's compensation settlement, Adhikari claimed that the conglomerate was lenient in its claim against the state government.

"I would have demanded Rs 2,000 crore instead of the Rs 766 crore that was claimed," he added.

The leader of the opposition questioned why only 50 lakh farmer families were receiving benefits under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi when 83 lakh were eligible, alleging that most of the 33 lakh left out were Hindus.

He further claimed that the state’s ‘Krishak Bandhu’ scheme excluded a large number of sharecroppers by withholding their records.

While praising the Centre for providing Rs 37,000 crore annually in fertiliser subsidies, Adhikari criticised the steep rise in fertiliser prices, alleging that a bag costing Rs 1,200 was being sold for Rs 2,500 in the state without accountability from ruling party leaders.

Calling for a political shift, Adhikari urged farmers to intensify protests until the government fulfilled its procurement commitments.

"It's not enough to remove Rohingya Bangladeshi Muslims; the TMC must also be removed," he said, asserting that only sustained pressure would force policy changes.

He reiterated the BJP's pledge to secure farmers' rights if voted to power, promising fair dues within six months of forming the government.

