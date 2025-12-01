Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesWest Bengal SSC Extends Application Deadline For Clerks And Librarians-Don’t Miss The New Date

West Bengal SSC Extends Application Deadline For Clerks And Librarians-Don’t Miss The New Date

To ensure that no applicant is disadvantaged due to these disruptions, the Commission extended the submission period.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 06:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolkata: The School Service Commission (SSC) has extended the application deadline for recruitment to Group C and Group D posts, citing technical glitches and server-related difficulties. The new deadline has been pushed to 8 December.

Application Window Extended Due To Technical Issues

According to the SSC, several candidates faced problems accessing the application portal. To ensure that no applicant is disadvantaged due to these disruptions, the Commission extended the submission period.

Court Orders Publication Of Full List Of ‘Tainted’ Candidates

On the same day, the Calcutta High Court directed the SSC to publish the complete list of ‘tainted’ Group C and Group D candidates.

Justice Amrita Sinha ordered that the detailed list of 7,293 identified ineligible candidates be made public without delay. The order specifies that the list must include:

  • Name
  • Roll number
  • Father’s name
  • Place of posting

The court further instructed that the list should cover all categories of ineligible candidates, including:

  • Those who secured jobs outside the panel
  • Candidates with OMR sheet mismatches
  • Individuals previously categorised as specifically identified ineligible
  • Justice Sinha emphasised immediate publication of the full list to ensure transparency.
Also read
Published at : 01 Dec 2025 06:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Recruitment WEst Bengal West Bengal SSC Group C And D
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Drama Is Not Allowing Debate’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi Over Winter Session Remarks
‘Drama Is Not Allowing Debate’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi Over Winter Session Remarks
Technology
Your Next Smartphone Will Have THIS Govt App Pre-Installed… And You Can’t Remove It
Your Next Smartphone Will Have THIS Govt App Pre-Installed… And You Can’t Remove It
World
‘Psychological Torture’: Imran Khan’s Sons Demand Evidence He Is Alive
‘Psychological Torture’: Imran Khan’s Sons Demand Evidence He Is Alive
World
Over 1,000 Dead As Twin Storms Hit Southeast Asia; Photos Reveal Scale Of Ruin
Over 1,000 Dead As Twin Storms Hit Southeast Asia; Photos Reveal Scale Of Ruin
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chaos in Parliament as Ministers Table Key Bills Amid Heavy Opposition Protests
Breaking: PM Praises Vice President’s Lifelong Service, Calls Him Inspiration for Nation
Breaking: India Shines as Women’s Blind Cricket & Kabaddi Teams Win Historic World Titles
Winter Session: INDIA Bloc Meets, Opposition Corners Govt Over SIR Row
Winter Session: Opposition blocks House over SIR debate, raises BLO death concerns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
Obesity, Sugar, & Screens: Is India Speeding Toward A Preventable Blindness Epidemic?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget