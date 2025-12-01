West Bengal SSC Extends Application Deadline For Clerks And Librarians-Don’t Miss The New Date

Kolkata: The School Service Commission (SSC) has extended the application deadline for recruitment to Group C and Group D posts, citing technical glitches and server-related difficulties. The new deadline has been pushed to 8 December.

Application Window Extended Due To Technical Issues

According to the SSC, several candidates faced problems accessing the application portal. To ensure that no applicant is disadvantaged due to these disruptions, the Commission extended the submission period.

Court Orders Publication Of Full List Of ‘Tainted’ Candidates

On the same day, the Calcutta High Court directed the SSC to publish the complete list of ‘tainted’ Group C and Group D candidates.

Justice Amrita Sinha ordered that the detailed list of 7,293 identified ineligible candidates be made public without delay. The order specifies that the list must include:

Name

Roll number

Father’s name

Place of posting

The court further instructed that the list should cover all categories of ineligible candidates, including: