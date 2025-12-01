West Bengal SSC Extends Application Deadline For Clerks And Librarians-Don’t Miss The New Date
Kolkata: The School Service Commission (SSC) has extended the application deadline for recruitment to Group C and Group D posts, citing technical glitches and server-related difficulties. The new deadline has been pushed to 8 December.
Application Window Extended Due To Technical Issues
According to the SSC, several candidates faced problems accessing the application portal. To ensure that no applicant is disadvantaged due to these disruptions, the Commission extended the submission period.
Court Orders Publication Of Full List Of ‘Tainted’ Candidates
On the same day, the Calcutta High Court directed the SSC to publish the complete list of ‘tainted’ Group C and Group D candidates.
Justice Amrita Sinha ordered that the detailed list of 7,293 identified ineligible candidates be made public without delay. The order specifies that the list must include:
- Name
- Roll number
- Father’s name
- Place of posting
The court further instructed that the list should cover all categories of ineligible candidates, including:
- Those who secured jobs outside the panel
- Candidates with OMR sheet mismatches
- Individuals previously categorised as specifically identified ineligible
- Justice Sinha emphasised immediate publication of the full list to ensure transparency.