A second-year medical student from a private college in West Bengal was allegedly dragged and raped inside the hospital premises in Durgapur, a case that has drawn chilling parallels to the 2024 RG Kar Medical College incident, where a junior doctor was raped and murdered.

The survivor, originally from Jaleswar in Odisha, is pursuing her MBBS degree at a private medical college near Shobhapur in Durgapur, the state’s largest industrial hub, about 170 kilometres from Kolkata.

According to preliminary reports, the student had stepped out of the campus around 8:30 pm on Friday with a male friend. Near the campus gate, an unidentified man allegedly dragged her to a secluded area behind the hospital and sexually assaulted her.

State Faces Outrage Over Law and Order

The incident has sparked widespread outrage among the medical community and political circles. The West Bengal Doctors’ Front (WBDF) condemned the assault, calling it another “chilling reminder” that women remain unsafe even on campuses.

Demanding swift justice, the WBDF urged the Chief Justice of India to take suo motu cognisance of the matter and order a judicial inquiry.

The state’s principal opposition party, the BJP, also launched a fierce attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, accusing it of a repeated breakdown of law and order.

“This repeated failure of law and order exposes a disturbing pattern under Mamata Banerjee’s administration. The West Bengal Police must ensure a transparent and impartial investigation, unlike the RG Kar MCH case, which was mishandled, so that the guilty face the harshest punishment,” BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He further added, “West Bengal is not safe for women. Until the TMC government is held accountable, women across the state will continue to live in fear. Mamata Banerjee must go in 2026.”

Trinamool’s Counterattack

Responding sharply, West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Shashi Panja accused the BJP of politicising a sensitive issue, saying, “Is there any place for politics here? If anyone makes political statements, ask them what they have to say about the crimes against girls in Odisha. Those who were silent on Manipur and ignored the plight of protesting women wrestlers at Jantar Mantar should stop lecturing Bengal.”

“The police have already begun an investigation into the matter,” she added.