West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee laid the foundation stone of Durga Angan in Newtown, calling it a 'historic day' for the state. Speaking at the event, he said, “Another feather in the crown of West Bengal. This Durga Angan will be open 365 days a year.”

The CM highlighted the scale of the project, noting that the site is larger than the initially planned 12 acres. “Durga Angan will be established as the largest Durga Angan in the world,” he added.

A Cultural and Economic Boost

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the project will promote culture and employment in the state. “Jagannath Dham received 1 crore visitors yesterday. We still believe that everyone has their own religion and festivals. There will be a daily courtyard of Maa Durga Puja here, 365 days a year. Employment will increase, people's income will increase,” he said.

The Durga Angan will cover 2 lakh square feet, with a courtyard capable of accommodating 1,000 people. The main sanctum will rise to a height of 54 meters, featuring 108 idols of gods and goddesses and 64 lion idols. Separate temples for Shiva, Kartik, and Saraswati will also be constructed.

Cultural Heritage And Infrastructure

A 20-feet wide walkway will surround the complex, and a dedicated cultural center will be built. The project aims to highlight West Bengal’s art, culture, and diversity, while UNESCO recognition of intangible cultural heritage will further enhance its prominence.

The CM announced the formation of a trust under the leadership of the Chief Secretary to manage the project. He added that artisans will have opportunities to set up shops, further contributing to employment and economic growth in the cultural sector.