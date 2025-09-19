BJP Worker’s Killing In West Bengal Sparks Political Firestorm, TMC Denies Charge

The death of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in Nadia district has reignited tensions in politically volatile West Bengal, with the saffron party accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of orchestrating the attack. The TMC has dismissed the charge as an attempt to exploit a tragedy for electoral gains.

Sanjay Bhowmik, 39, was allegedly beaten to death at his residence in Nabadwip late on Wednesday night by a group of men armed with sticks and iron rods, according to a PTI report. Family members claimed that one of the attackers was a former driver of a local TMC leader, while another was seen in photos with a ruling party legislator.

Family’s allegations

“They dragged my son out at night and beat him mercilessly. Trinamool men had assaulted him before as well,” Bhowmik’s mother alleged, adding that she too was attacked when she tried to intervene.

According to the family’s complaint, the accused blocked them from rushing Bhowmik to hospital through the night. He was eventually taken to Nabadwip State General Hospital on Thursday morning, where doctors declared him dead.

The family has demanded a post-mortem examination at Kalyani AIIMS and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, along with capital punishment for those responsible.

BJP’s sharp attack

BJP leaders have launched a blistering attack on the TMC. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari circulated images allegedly linking the accused to TMC legislators, saying, “Nearly three hundred BJP workers have been murdered in Bengal. The ruling party is trying to rule by fear.”

State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya accused the police of dragging their feet. “They think that by killing BJP workers they will win elections. But the people of Nadia will reject them,” he declared, vowing to bring the culprits to justice.

Senior BJP leader Arjun Singh also warned of retaliation if justice was denied.

TMC’s defence

The TMC strongly rejected the allegations. “Any death is tragic, but there is no political angle here. The police will act against whoever is guilty,” TMC MLA Mukut Mani Adhikari said.

Party MP Arup Chakraborty accused the BJP of “habitually crying murder” and cited a 2022 case involving a BJP worker that was later ruled a suicide. “TMC doesn’t believe in the politics of violence and killing. Politically, we will defeat the BJP anyway,” he added.

Police officials, meanwhile, suggested that preliminary findings point to a drunken brawl rather than a political conspiracy. “We have received a complaint and are investigating all allegations. Arrests will follow,” a senior officer said.