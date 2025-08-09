Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesWATCH: PWD Deploys Powerful Motor On Mehrauli-Badarpur Road As Downpour Leaves Delhi Waterlogged

PWD deployed a powerful motor to drain water on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road after heavy early-morning rain left several parts of Delhi waterlogged, disrupting traffic and travel across the city.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 11:15 AM (IST)

A relentless spell of rain brought large parts of Delhi to a standstill on Saturday morning, prompting the Public Works Department (PWD) to swing into action with heavy machinery. On Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, a massive 60-horsepower motor was deployed to pump out floodwater after overnight downpours left commuters stranded and traffic crawling.

The heavy showers began around 11 p.m. on Friday and continued through the early hours, lashing the city with such intensity that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). The alert—first sent out at 6:20 a.m. and updated at 7:00 a.m.—warned of light to moderate rain in most areas, with intense bursts expected over the eastern and central parts of the capital.

Multiple Areas Report Severe Waterlogging

From Panchkuian Marg and Mathura Road to Shastri Bhawan, RK Puram, Moti Bagh, and Kidwai Nagar, streets turned into waterlogged lanes, slowing traffic and testing the patience of motorists. The IMD cautioned that North, West, South, South East, and Central Delhi districts could face heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms through the day.

The impact was felt beyond the roads. The Delhi Airport issued an advisory urging passengers to plan their travel well in advance due to waterlogging near the facility. Travellers were advised to use alternative transport options like the Delhi Metro to avoid delays and ensure on-time arrival.

Air Travel and Traffic Disrupted Across the City

Traffic Police, too, rolled out warnings as congestion gripped areas such as New Rohtak Road, Zakhira Railway Underpass, GTK Depot, Jahangirpuri, and Adarsh Nagar. Commuters were asked to steer clear of waterlogged stretches wherever possible.

With skies still heavy and rain refusing to let up, the PWD’s motor pumps worked overtime and aredraining road after road in a race against the rising water. For now, Delhi waits to see whether the weather will ease or whether another round of chaos lies ahead.

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 11:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain PWD Heavy Rainfall Waterlogging IMD Red Alert Traffic Disruption Delhi Airport Advisory Powerful Motor Mehrauli-Badarpur Road
