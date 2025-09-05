Wall Collapse In Delhi’s GK-1 Leaves One Injured, Several Vehicles Damaged

A wall collapse in South Delhi’s upscale Greater Kailash-1 locality on Wednesday morning left one person injured and caused heavy damage to several parked vehicles, triggering panic among residents.

Wall Collapse in Delhi’s GK-1

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place around 10:30 am. A local security guard, Sanjeev Kumar Arya, recounted that a young boy who had been cleaning a car nearby was trapped under the debris when the wall suddenly gave way. “Around 10:30 am, the wall collapsed. A boy who was cleaning a car got trapped under it. People rushed to the spot, pulled him out, and took him to the trauma centre,” Arya said.

Residents and bystanders immediately rushed to help, managing to pull the boy out before shifting him to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

The Police Control Room received a distress call following the wall collapse, after which personnel were immediately dispatched to the site. On arrival, officers found that the driver, identified as Manoj, had sustained minor injuries. He was promptly taken to AIIMS for medical attention, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan confirmed.

The collapse also damaged five parked vehicles, officials said.

Authorities have since brought the situation under control and urged residents in the area not to park vehicles or stand near the wall, which has been declared old and structurally unsafe.

“Both Tata Telecom and the Forest Department have been informed and instructed to carry out urgent repair work to prevent any further incidents. An investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway,” DCP Chauhan added.

Body of Missing Man Recovered From Flood-Hit Garhi Mendhu

The body of a man was recovered on Friday, two days after he went missing from the flood-affected Garhi Mendhu village in northeast Delhi, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ombir, a resident of the village.

Police said they had received information on September 3 about the suspected drowning of a person in the area. “During the inquiry, it was found that Ombir was last seen around 8.30 am that day, moving from Pusta Road towards the village. However, no one saw him drowning,” a police officer said.

Following the report, multiple search operations were launched by the police in coordination with the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local residents. Despite several attempts, Ombir could not be traced.

On Friday around 11 am, a joint team of police and rescue personnel recovered his body near the village. It was later shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem. Legal proceedings have been initiated and further investigation is underway, officials said.

Parts of northeast Delhi, including villages near the Yamuna, remain inundated after last week’s heavy rains. Rescue agencies and police have been carrying out regular operations in low-lying areas to assist residents and trace those reported missing.