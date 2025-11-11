Red Fort Blast Caught Live On Camera During YouTuber’s Interview, Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Delhi, which is known for its rich history and bustling streets, witnessed a horrifying incident on Monday evening when a powerful explosion near the Red Fort sent shockwaves across the city. The blast triggered panic among residents and visitors alike, with many struggling to comprehend what had just occurred. Within moments, hashtags such as “Red Fort Blast” and #OperationSindoor2.O began trending on social media platforms.

Trigger warning : Disturbing content ⚠️



लाल क़िले पर हुए धमाके की आवाज और उसका झटका एक यूट्यूब चैनल के वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है।



इस वीडियो में एक व्यक्ति बातचीत कर रहा था- तभी धमाके की आवाज सुनाई दी।



pic.twitter.com/hRgjnVZ5ul — Govind Pratap Singh | GPS (@govindprataps12) November 10, 2025

Blast Captured on Camera

Amid the chaos, a startling video began circulating online, showing the explosion captured live during a YouTuber’s interview. The content creator was filming roadside interactions when a loud explosion erupted in the background, recording the terrifying moment in real time. The clip quickly went viral, garnering millions of views across various social media platforms. Viewers expressed shock and disbelief, with some calling the footage heartbreaking and others saying it felt like a scene from a film.

Scene of Devastation

The impact of the blast was immense, causing people nearby to flee in fear. The sound of the explosion could be heard several kilometres away. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos, with several vehicles damaged and injured people being rushed to hospitals. According to reports, nine people have been confirmed dead and several others wounded. Rescue and relief operations continued late into the night as authorities worked to restore order in the area.

Social Media Outcry

The viral video sparked a wave of reactions online. Users on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook expressed grief and anger, demanding stringent action from authorities. Many called the incident a major national security failure, while others extended condolences to the victims’ families. The hashtag #OperationSindoor2.O remained among the top trends as discussions about the tragedy intensified nationwide.