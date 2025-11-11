Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesRed Fort Blast Caught Live On Camera During YouTuber’s Interview, Video Goes Viral

Red Fort Blast Caught Live On Camera During YouTuber’s Interview, Video Goes Viral

The impact of the blast was immense, causing people nearby to flee in fear. The sound of the explosion could be heard several kilometres away.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 06:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Delhi, which is known for its rich history and bustling streets, witnessed a horrifying incident on Monday evening when a powerful explosion near the Red Fort sent shockwaves across the city. The blast triggered panic among residents and visitors alike, with many struggling to comprehend what had just occurred. Within moments, hashtags such as “Red Fort Blast” and #OperationSindoor2.O began trending on social media platforms.

Blast Captured on Camera

Amid the chaos, a startling video began circulating online, showing the explosion captured live during a YouTuber’s interview. The content creator was filming roadside interactions when a loud explosion erupted in the background, recording the terrifying moment in real time. The clip quickly went viral, garnering millions of views across various social media platforms. Viewers expressed shock and disbelief, with some calling the footage heartbreaking and others saying it felt like a scene from a film.

Scene of Devastation

The impact of the blast was immense, causing people nearby to flee in fear. The sound of the explosion could be heard several kilometres away. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos, with several vehicles damaged and injured people being rushed to hospitals. According to reports, nine people have been confirmed dead and several others wounded. Rescue and relief operations continued late into the night as authorities worked to restore order in the area.

Social Media Outcry

The viral video sparked a wave of reactions online. Users on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook expressed grief and anger, demanding stringent action from authorities. Many called the incident a major national security failure, while others extended condolences to the victims’ families. The hashtag #OperationSindoor2.O remained among the top trends as discussions about the tragedy intensified nationwide.

Also read
Published at : 11 Nov 2025 06:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Caught On Camera Red Fort Delhi Blast
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

States
Rampur: Azam Khan Gets Relief From MP-MLA Court, Acquitted In This Case
Rampur: Azam Khan Gets Relief From MP-MLA Court, Acquitted In This Case
India
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Cities
Delhi Schools To Go Hybrid As City Records Worst Air Quality, GRAP-3 Comes Into Effect
Delhi Schools To Go Hybrid As City Records Worst Air Quality, GRAP-3 Comes Into Effect
Entertainment
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Red Fort blast linked to Faridabad module, ammonium nitrate found; six bodies identified
Delhi Blast: White i20 traced to Faridabad’s Royal Car Zone, eyewitnesses recall chaos
Delhi News: UAPA case filed in Red Fort blast, agencies trace i20 car to Pulwama link
Red Fort Blast: Central Agencies Intensify Probe, Delhi Police Cautious Amid Ongoing Investigation
Breaking: Red Fort Car Blast Death Toll Rises To 12 As Forensic Teams Continue Intensive Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget