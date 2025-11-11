Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
Delhi Blast Highlights: Four Doctors, Key Kashmir Associates Under Police Custody

Delhi Blast Highlights: Four Doctors, Key Kashmir Associates Under Police Custody

Delhi Blast Live Highlights: A powerful car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort killed nine people and injured 20 others, prompting a high alert and an anti-terror probe under the UAPA.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 11:53 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Delhi Blast Highlights: Four Doctors, Key Kashmir Associates Under Police Custody
Red Fort Blast: 9 Killed, 20 Injured as Car Explodes Near Iconic Delhi Monument; UAPA Invoked
Source : PTI

Background

A powerful explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening left at least nine people dead and 20 others injured, triggering panic in one of the capital’s busiest areas.

According to officials, the blast occurred around 6:52 p.m. near the Red Fort Metro Station when a Hyundai i20 car exploded, damaging nearby vehicles and scattering debris across the road. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos, with several people lying injured as emergency teams rushed to the spot.

Delhi Police have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after initial forensic reports and intelligence inputs suggested possible terror links. A high alert has been sounded across the national capital, and security has been tightened at public places, metro stations, and government buildings.

The explosion came just hours after Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered nearly 3,000 kg of explosives from two houses in Faridabad, Haryana, based on information from a detained J&K-based doctor, Adil Rather. Among the seized materials was about 350 kg of ammonium nitrate, a common fertiliser that can be turned into an explosive substance.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that all angles were being investigated. “All possibilities are being explored, and a thorough investigation will be conducted, taking all options into account,” he stated.

Most of the injured have been admitted to LNJP Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre, where emergency helplines have been activated.

Helpline Numbers:

  • LNJP Hospital: 011-23233400 | Emergency: 011-23239249
  • AIIMS Trauma Centre: 011-26594405
  • Delhi Police Emergency: 112
  • Delhi Police Control Room: 011-22910010, 011-22910011

Security agencies are examining CCTV footage from around the Red Fort area and nearby traffic junctions to trace the sequence of events. The site has been cordoned off as bomb disposal squads and forensic teams continue their investigation.

22:19 PM (IST)  •  11 Nov 2025

Delhi Govt Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation For Red Fort Blast Victims’ Families

The Delhi government has announced financial aid for victims of the recent blasts. Families of those killed will receive Rs 10 lakh each, while individuals who sustained permanent disabilities will be given Rs 5 lakh.

19:45 PM (IST)  •  11 Nov 2025

Lal Quila Metro Station To Stay Shut On 12 November Amid Blast Probe

The Lal Quila Metro Station in Delhi will remain closed on Wednesday, 12 November, as security agencies continue investigations into the deadly blast that occurred on Monday evening, claiming at least 13 lives.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the extension of the shutdown, citing ongoing security reasons. “Due to security reasons, the Lal Quila Metro Station shall continue to remain closed on 12th of November also. All other stations are functional as normal. Please follow our social media channels for further updates,” the DMRC said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Authorities are yet to disclose further details about the probe or possible suspects behind the explosion that rocked the historic Red Fort area.

Load More
Tags :
Terror Attack UAPA Delhi POlice Delhi Blast AMIT SHAH Delhi Blast News Delhi Red Fort Blast Lal Kila Metro Station Delhi IED Blasts Red Fort Blast Delhi Explosion
New Update
