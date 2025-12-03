Violence Erupts At Banaras Hindu University; Students, Proctorial Board Personnel Clash

A major clash broke out late last night at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) between students and members of the Proctorial Board. The incident turned violent as angry students reportedly resorted to stone-pelting and vandalism. Several people from both sides sustained injuries during the confrontation. Students have accused the proctorial staff of assault. A heavy police presence has now been deployed on the campus to maintain order.

According to initial information, the chaos began after a BHU student’s vehicle was allegedly hit by another car. Enraged students went to lodge a complaint at the Proctor’s Office, where an argument broke out between them and the staff. The situation escalated quickly, with students becoming furious, leading to widespread vandalism and stone-pelting.

Students Attack Security Personnel

As tensions rose, more students from Birla Hostel arrived at the scene armed with sticks and iron rods. They reportedly attacked security personnel, further intensifying the disorder. Students also damaged property on the campus, destroying flower pots and posters, and vandalised several parked vehicles.

Heavy Police Deployment At BHU

Upon receiving information about the incident, local police rushed to the campus and tried to control the situation. Angered students later staged a sit-in protest over their demands. Authorities managed to pacify both sides after considerable effort.

In the aftermath, a large contingent of police forces has been stationed across the BHU campus. The situation is currently under control.

The violence erupted just a day before the scheduled ‘Kashi–Tamil Sangamam’ event at BHU on Wednesday. Students also tore down posters and banners related to the event and damaged the decorations prepared for it.