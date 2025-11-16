Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesVidyasagar Setu In Kolkata To Stay Shut For 16 Hours Today

Vidyasagar Setu In Kolkata To Stay Shut For 16 Hours Today

The bridge will remain off-limits from 5 am to 9 pm to facilitate the replacement of crucial components such as stay cables, holding-down cables and bearings.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 07:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolkata’s Vidyasagar Setu will be closed to traffic for 16 hours on Sunday as engineers carry out essential maintenance work, police said.

The bridge will remain off-limits from 5 am to 9 pm to facilitate the replacement of crucial components such as stay cables, holding-down cables and bearings.

According to police, vehicles heading west along AJC Bose Road toward Vidyasagar Setu will be diverted via Hastings Crossing, and routed through St George’s Gate Road and Strand Road to reach Howrah Bridge.

Traffic from Kidderpore and Kidderpore Road.

Protests At ISI

Meanwhile, researchers and students of the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) staged protests on campus after discovering graffiti containing hateful, community-targeting messages within the institute's premises.

The objectionable messages, including one scribbled on a door that read “dogs shouldn't enter the premises,” preceded by a reference to a specific community, were found near the men’s hostel. Another similar line appeared on an adjacent wall. The graffiti surfaced a day after the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, which claimed 13 lives.

In response, ISI students put up posters declaring “no place for religious bigots” and asserting that the institute imposes “no restrictions on memberships on the basis of religion, gender, caste and creed.” They also held a rally on Friday, joined by faculty members.

“We took out a rally inside the campus against attempts by some individuals to tarnish ISI’s image. This institution has always upheld pluralism, secularism and unity in diversity,” researcher Ranvir Kumar told PTI.

Students have demanded strict action against those responsible for the hate messages.

ISI Director Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay condemned the incident, reaffirming that the institute stands for pluralistic values and academic excellence, free from religious, linguistic or gender-based discrimination. She said efforts are underway to identify the individuals involved, and that appropriate remedial measures, including counselling, will be taken after semester exams conclude.

Published at : 16 Nov 2025 07:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kolkata News Vidyasagar Setu Vidyasagar Setu Closed
