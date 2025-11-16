Vidyasagar Setu In Kolkata To Stay Shut For 16 Hours Today

Meanwhile, researchers and students of the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) staged protests on campus after discovering graffiti containing hateful, community-targeting messages within the institute's premises.

The objectionable messages, including one scribbled on a door that read “dogs shouldn't enter the premises,” preceded by a reference to a specific community, were found near the men’s hostel. Another similar line appeared on an adjacent wall. The graffiti surfaced a day after the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, which claimed 13 lives.

In response, ISI students put up posters declaring “no place for religious bigots” and asserting that the institute imposes “no restrictions on memberships on the basis of religion, gender, caste and creed.” They also held a rally on Friday, joined by faculty members.

“We took out a rally inside the campus against attempts by some individuals to tarnish ISI’s image. This institution has always upheld pluralism, secularism and unity in diversity,” researcher Ranvir Kumar told PTI.

Students have demanded strict action against those responsible for the hate messages.

ISI Director Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay condemned the incident, reaffirming that the institute stands for pluralistic values and academic excellence, free from religious, linguistic or gender-based discrimination. She said efforts are underway to identify the individuals involved, and that appropriate remedial measures, including counselling, will be taken after semester exams conclude.