Congress Veteran, Karnataka’s Oldest MLA Shamanuru Shivashankarappa Passes Away At 95

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bengaluru: Veteran Congress leader Shamanuru Shivashankarappa died at a private hospital here on Sunday due to age-related ailments, according to family and official sources.

He was 95 and represented the Davanagere South Assembly constituency. He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for some time.

Shivashankarappa was the senior most legislator in Karnataka, and one of the senior most in the country, according to sources.

Shivashankarappa is survived by three sons, including S S Mallikarjun, Karnataka Minister for Mines and Geology and Horticulture, and four daughters. His daughter-in-law, Prabha Mallikarjun, is the Member of Parliament from Davanagere.

"He was admitted to hospital on October 23. Age-related issues were there. He was fine and comfortable and the situation continued till the end. Unfortunately, at 6.20 PM, Shamanuru Shivashankarappa passed away," Dr Sharan Patil of the Sparsh Hospital, who is also a family member, told reporters.

A former minister, Shivashankarappa, served as treasurer of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) for several decades and was the president of the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, the apex body of the influential Veerashaiva-Lingayat community.

Known for his straightforwardness, he worked to unifying the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, amid differences within. He had also spoken against his own party government on several occasions, on matters concerning the community.

A six time MLA, Shivashankarappa had served as minister in the past, and was also once a Member of Parliament.

He was also a noted educationist who established several educational institutions and was an industrialist.

Expressing grief over Shivashankarappa's death, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "The society has been left poorer by the loss of a politician who, during his long public life, stayed away from accusations and allegations and devoted his power to the welfare of the people." Shivashankarappa's work in making Davangere district a model district will make him immortal in the minds of the people, he posted on 'X'.

Deputy CM D K Shivakumar said, Shivashankarappa, who dedicated his life to social service, made a special contribution to the field of education. "His departure has caused an irreparable loss to the country and the Congress Party," he posted on 'X'.

Expressing grief, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, recalled his and his family's special bond and association with Shivashankarappa since 1972.

"I pray to the Almighty to give strength to Shivashankarappa's family to bear the loss," he said in a video message, adding that he will be visiting Karnataka to take part in the last rites of the departed leader.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, expressing grief, recalled his long association with Shivashankarappa.

"His simplicity and his long service to the people in public life will always be remembered. His departure is an irreparable loss to the state," he said.

Veteran BJP leader and former CM B S Yediyurappa, too, recalling his long association with Shivashankarappa, said, "Personally, I have lost a dear elder brother." "His departure is an irreparable loss to state politics, especially to Davangere district and the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha," he said in a post on 'X'.

Union Ministers H D Kumaraswamy, V Somanna, several of Siddaramaiah's Cabinet colleagues, Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka, state BJP chief B Y Vijayendra, among several leaders and legislators have expressed grief.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)