Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday reached out to students protesting over the recent Subordinate Services Selection Commission (SSSC) examination case, delivering an emotional message urging dialogue and unity.

Speaking at Parade Ground, where students had gathered for their protest, Dhami said the dream of a separate Uttarakhand state had been realised by martyrs and agitators to ensure that every resident could lead a better life without injustice. “Today, when some of our children are out on the streets, I want to tell them that they are our own, a part of our family,” he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised his duty as the state’s “chief servant” to listen to every voice and understand every grievance. “The youth who are protesting are also our own,” he added, assuring that the government has no bias or ill will in its approach.

CM Dhami Assures Of CBI Probe Into SSSC Exam Case

Responding to the students’ key demand, Dhami assured them that a CBI probe into the SSSC examination case would be initiated, demonstrating the government’s commitment to addressing their concerns.

Dhami also highlighted the country’s first strict anti-cheating law, introduced in 2023, noting that violations will be dealt with firmly. “This time, we will teach such people and those backing them a lesson they will never forget,” he asserted.

Reiterating a message of unity, the CM said, “We are all one family, and the purpose of a family is the well-being of all its members. Together, we will fulfil our unwavering resolve to make Uttarakhand the leading state in the country.”

On Monday, Dhami appeared at Parade Ground in the afternoon, where students had been staging a protest. Listening to their grievances, he expressed concern over their hardships during the festive period.

Making an emotional appeal, the Chief Minister said he personally understood the aspirations of young candidates who prepare for government jobs.

“I have also come to the protest site,” he remarked, stressing that instead of summoning them to his office, he chose to stand with the youth in person. Dhami further said, “The case that recently came to light is already under investigation by an SIT under the supervision of a retired High Court judge… but since the youth are still demanding a CBI inquiry, the government will recommend a CBI investigation in this matter. There will be no obstacle in this.”