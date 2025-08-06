Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Uttarakhand Cloudburst Washes Out Uttarkashi-Harsil Road: VIDEO

Uttarakhand Cloudburst Washes Out Uttarkashi-Harsil Road: VIDEO

A cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dharali caused flash floods, killing four and damaging infrastructure. Rescue operations by SDRF, NDRF, and the district administration are underway.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 10:28 AM (IST)

The flash flood caused by a cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dharali has brought normal life to a standstill, damaging basic infrastructure in the region. 

The Uttarkashi-Harsil road in Bhatwadi has been completely washed out due to the cloudburst, while the road towards Harsil was completely blocked the entire night, reported ANI. 

Dharali, where the cloudburst incident took place on Tuesday, is 50 kilometres from the site where the road has been washed out. 

The cloudburst took place in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river, triggering the devastating floods, according to locals. The raging waters damaged or swept away several houses. 

The catastrophe claimed four lives, while several others are feared trapped under the debris and rescue operations are underway to pull them out. 

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and district administration are involved in the rescue operations on a "war footing", said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. 

PM Modi Speaks To CM Dhami 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and inquired about the updated status of relief and rescue operations, said the Chief Minister's Office. 

The CM briefed the Prime Minister about the relief and rescue operations. 

"Due to continuous heavy rains, there are difficulties in some areas, but all the concerned agencies are working in coordination so that the affected people can get quick assistance. Prime Minister Modi assured all possible assistance from the central government," the CMO said. 

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 10:28 AM (IST)
