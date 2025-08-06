Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesHeavy Rains Likely In Uttarkashi's Dharali After 4 Killed In Cloudburst, Rescue Op May Be Hit

Heavy Rains Likely In Uttarkashi's Dharali After 4 Killed In Cloudburst, Rescue Op May Be Hit

In view of the weather warnings, district administrations in Pauri Garhwal, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar have ordered the closure of all schools on August 6.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 08:56 AM (IST)

Heavy rains are likely to lash Uttarkashi's Dharali on Wednesday after a cloudburst claimed four lives. Over 130 people were rescued while several people were feared buried under the debris. 

The weather department has warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and intense rainfall in several hilly regions of the state. There is little chance of weather relief in the affected areas.

An orange alert for heavy rain has been issued for seven districts: Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar, Pauri, Tehri, Haridwar, and Dehradun.

If weather conditions permit, Indian Air Force helicopters will be deployed for rescue and relief work.

Schools Closed In Three Uttarakhand Districts

In view of the weather warnings, district administrations in Pauri Garhwal, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar have ordered the closure of all schools (Classes 1–12) and Anganwadi centres on August 6.

Pauri Garhwal District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria said that given the IMD alert for lightning and heavy rainfall, all government, semi-government, and private schools and Anganwadi centres in the district will remain closed on August 6 as a precautionary measure.

Champawat DM Manish Kumar cited continuous rain and rising water levels in rivers and streams as the reason behind the school closures under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Udham Singh Nagar DM Nitin Bhadauria also issued closure orders in light of IMD forecasts of heavy rain and thunderstorms until August 9. Rivers are expected to swell due to persistent rainfall.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and urge residents to stay alert and follow official advisories.

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 08:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Uttarakhand Uttarkashi Cloudburst Dharali Dharali Weather Today Dharali Weather August 6
