UP Mandates Double Pay For Overtime, Strengthens Wage For Industrial Workers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Workers get double pay for overtime, ensuring fair compensation.

Wages paid monthly by tenth; bonus credited by November 30.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given a big relief for workers in Gautam Buddh Nagar with mandatory double overtime pay, timely wages, bonus payments and women's safety in the workforce. Under the directives of Chief Minister, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has implemented strict rules for industrial units, positioning the district as a model for labour reforms in the state, an official statement issued here on Sunday said.

District Magistrate Meha Roopam held meetings with representatives of industrial units and issued key directives to safeguard workers' rights.

According to the new guidelines, payment for overtime work has been made mandatory at double the regular rate, with no scope for deductions.

Officials noted that all industrial establishments must ensure weekly holidays for workers. If employees are required to work on Sundays, they must be compensated at double the wage rate.

To ensure financial security and transparency, industries have been directed to pay wages in a single instalment by the 10th of every month and provide salary slips to workers.

Additionally, bonus payments must be credited directly to workers' bank accounts by November 30.

The administration has also emphasised women's safety in the workplace.

All factories have been instructed to constitute internal complaint committees headed by women to address sexual harassment issues, along with the installation of complaint boxes to enable workers to raise concerns without fear.

A control room has been set up for prompt redressal of grievances, and workers can lodge complaints through designated helpline numbers, officials said.

The measures are expected to improve labour conditions and set a benchmark for industrial practices across the state, they added. PTI ABN MPL MPL