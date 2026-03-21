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HomeCitiesDelhi Police Tightens Security In Uttam Nagar On Eid Amid Tensions After Holi Clash Death

Delhi Police Tightens Security In Uttam Nagar On Eid Amid Tensions After Holi Clash Death

Following directions from the Delhi High Court, security arrangements have been enhanced not only for Eid but also in the run-up to Ram Navami.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 09:59 AM (IST)

Tension continues to linger in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar following the killing of a 26-year-old man during Holi celebrations, even as authorities intensify security measures ahead of upcoming festivals.

Tarun Kumar was allegedly murdered after a minor dispute over a water balloon escalated into violence, triggering unease in the area and raising concerns over communal harmony.

Police Tighten Security Ahead of Festivals

Amid viral social media posts carrying inflammatory messages, including threats referencing Eid, the Delhi Police has stepped up surveillance and enforcement across the locality.

Following directions from the Delhi High Court, security arrangements have been enhanced not only for Eid but also in the run-up to Ram Navami.

Authorities have deployed riot-control personnel, increased drone and CCTV monitoring, and initiated Aadhaar verification checks at entry and exit points. Flag marches are also being conducted to reassure residents and deter any untoward incidents.

Crackdown On Provocative Social Media Content

Police said their cyber unit identified multiple provocative posts linked to the Holi incident and the ongoing month of Ramzan, allegedly aimed at disturbing peace.

Action has been taken against 128 such posts, which have since been blocked, officials confirmed.

A strong police presence was visible in the Hastsal area, with personnel stationed across streets and rooftops. Officials said surveillance would remain heightened, especially during early morning hours when Eid prayers are expected.

A senior police officer stated that the situation is under control, adding that strict action is being taken against rumour-mongering and there is no cause for panic.

Residents Call For Calm, Unity

Local residents emphasised that communal harmony remains intact despite attempts by outsiders to incite tensions.

Syed Faraz, a long-time resident, said the atmosphere has improved in recent days, though some migrant workers have temporarily left the area out of fear. “We have lived here for decades and will celebrate Eid peacefully,” he said.

Another resident, Rameshwar Dayal, described the incident as an isolated dispute that was exaggerated. “This is not a Hindu-Muslim issue. We have lived like family for years and will continue to celebrate together,” he said.

Residents also supported police measures such as identity checks, saying they help prevent the entry of troublemakers. “There is police at every corner. We celebrate festivals together every year, and it will be the same this time,” said a local resident.

While some families reported temporary disruptions and economic losses, most locals said normalcy is gradually returning. Shops have reopened and preparations for Eid are underway.

Authorities have reiterated that security will remain tight in the coming days to ensure peaceful celebrations and prevent any escalation.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 21 Mar 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
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Uttam Nagar Delhi POlice DELHI DELHI NEWS
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