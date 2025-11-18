UP Wedding Turns Tragic As Coffee Machine Explosion Claims Life, 1 Injured

A wedding celebration turned tragic in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur after a coffee machine suddenly exploded on Monday night, leaving one man dead and another critically injured, local police confirmed.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Devendra Kumar, the incident occurred as Sunil, 30, was preparing coffee during the festivities in Barua Pehna village. The machine burst with a loud noise, resulting in Sunil's death on the spot. Another man, Sachin, who was standing nearby, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities said Sunil's body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Police are still investigating the precise cause of the explosion and have yet to determine how the incident occurred.