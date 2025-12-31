UP To Welcome New Year With Rain, Kanpur Becomes Coldest District

A prolonged spell of dense fog and cold wave conditions continues across Uttar Pradesh, with severe cold being felt during morning and evening hours. Most districts are witnessing thick fog, causing major disruptions to daily movement. On December 31 as well, foggy conditions and “cold day” situations are expected to persist. A dense blanket of fog is likely to cover several areas during New Year’s Eve celebrations. However, a change in weather is expected from January 1, with rainfall likely in many parts of the state.

According to the weather department, both eastern and western regions of Uttar Pradesh will continue to witness dry weather conditions today. A yellow alert for dense fog has been issued for most districts in the western region, while parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh have been warned of dense to very dense fog. In some areas, alerts for severe cold day conditions have also been issued.

Kanpur Coldest District In UP

Over the past 24 hours, Kanpur recorded the lowest temperature in the state, with the minimum dipping to 4.4 degrees Celsius. Fursatganj, Prayagraj, Etawah and Barabanki also witnessed chilly conditions, with minimum temperatures ranging between 5 and 7 degrees Celsius. The weather department has predicted a rise of 3–5 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures over the next three to four days, followed by a possible drop of 2–3 degrees thereafter.

Fog and Cold Day Alerts Issued

Very dense fog warnings have been issued for Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Kushinagar, Deoria, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Basti and Sant Kabir Nagar, along with alerts for severe cold day conditions in these districts. An orange alert for extremely dense fog has been issued for Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Bahraich, Shravasti, Barabanki, Gonda, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ballia.

Dense fog warnings have also been issued for Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Badaun, Kasganj, Etah, Firozabad, Agra, Etawah, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kannauj, Auraiya, Kanpur, Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Amethi, Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra.

Daily Life Disrupted

The biting cold has severely disrupted normal life across the state, forcing people to stay indoors, especially during early mornings and evenings when fog conditions are at their worst. However, brief spells of sunshine in several districts during the day on Tuesday provided some relief from the harsh winter conditions.