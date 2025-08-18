Monsoon Weakens In Uttar Pradesh: Light Showers And 'Sticky Heat' Likely In Some Districts

The monsoon is gradually losing its grip over Uttar Pradesh. The spells of heavy rains are waning, giving way to a mix of sunshine and light showers in different parts of the state. With the showers becoming far and few, temperatures are also beginning to rise.

According to the Meteorological Department, western UP may see rain accompanied by thunder in a few areas on Monday, while some parts of eastern UP could get light showers. However, many districts are likely to remain dry, where sunshine may add to the discomfort of sticky, humid heat.

Which UP Districts Will Receive Rain Today?

Light showers are expected in parts of Agra, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Badaun, Bareilly, Rampur, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shahjahanpur, Farrukhabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Jhansi, Mahoba, Lalitpur, Kannauj, Hardoi, Bahraich, and Shravasti.

A few spells of rain may also occur in Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Meerut, Amroha, Sambhal, Baghpat, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Banda, Hamirpur, Kanpur, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Basti.

The weather office has not issued any thunderstorm or lightning warnings for today. In the rest of the state, conditions will stay dry with sunshine, resulting in hot and sticky weather. A bulletin from the IMD, forecasting the weather in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, read: "Mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy sky with possibility of thundery development & feeble rain/ drizzle towards afternoon/evening. The Maximum and Minimum temperatures will be around 36°C & 28°C, respectively."

What's Ahead For UP's Weather?

From August 19 to 22, similar conditions are expected across both western and eastern UP, ie, occasional sunshine, rising humidity, and no major change in maximum temperatures.

From August 23, the monsoon could turn active again, bringing widespread heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in many districts.