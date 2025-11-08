Pakistan Moves To Constitutionally Empower Military, Paving Way For Asim Munir’s New Role

Pakistan has taken a major step to strengthen its military’s constitutional authority, citing “several lessons” from recent tensions with India. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday introduced the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill in the Senate, which proposes a new framework for the armed forces’ top command. Crucially, the amendment could pave the way for Field Marshal Asim Munir to become the “Commander of Defence Forces” (CDF), a position that would grant him supreme command over the army, navy, and air force.

Tarar said the recent standoff with India had underscored how modern warfare demands a more unified command structure. He explained that while several key military positions exist under the Army Act, they are not explicitly defined in Pakistan’s 1973 Constitution, a gap this amendment seeks to close.

Fallout of ‘Operation Sindoor’

Tensions between India and Pakistan flared after New Delhi launched Operation Sindoor on 7 May, targeting terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Over 100 militants were reportedly killed, and several Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba bases were destroyed. Pakistan responded militarily before both sides announced a ceasefire on 10 May. Ten days later, Pakistan elevated Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal, only the second in the nation’s history after Ayub Khan in 1959.

What the 27th Amendment Proposes

If approved, the constitutional changes could make Munir Pakistan’s most powerful military figure yet:

The Field Marshal rank would become a constitutionally recognised position, granting it legal protection and permanence.

A new post of Commander of Defence Forces (CDF) would be created, overseeing all three branches of the military. Munir is widely expected to assume this role.

The President and Prime Minister’s authority over defence matters could diminish, consolidating real power under the CDF.

The CDF could be given an extended or even open-ended tenure.

Several ministries may be brought under federal control, indirectly enhancing military influence over national policy.

Provincial powers could be curtailed, strengthening central and military dominance.

Critics Warn of Growing Military Grip

According to Dawn, several constitutional experts have questioned the need for such a sweeping amendment, arguing that military reforms could be achieved through ordinary legislation without altering the Constitution. Critics warn that the move could further entrench military power under the guise of reform.

The 26th Amendment had already extended the army chief’s tenure from three to five years, but uncertainty remains over how the new provisions will apply to Munir, who was appointed under the old framework. Many believe the 27th Amendment may be less about resolving that ambiguity and more about consolidating the military’s control.

Renewed Debate Over Military Dominance

The proposal has reignited debate in Pakistan over whether the military is once again tightening its grip on political and constitutional structures. Political analysts and opposition parties argue that if the CDF position is created and handed to Asim Munir, it would mark a new era of unparalleled military supremacy in Pakistan’s history.