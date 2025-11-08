Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTaliban Warns Pakistan Of ‘Firm Defence’ As Peace Talks Collapse In Doha

Taliban Warns Pakistan Of ‘Firm Defence’ As Peace Talks Collapse In Doha

The Taliban accused Pakistan of aggression and undermining Afghan stability, vowing to defend its sovereignty.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 10:18 PM (IST)
As the latest rounds of peace talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan ended without progress, the Taliban government has warned Islamabad that it will “firmly defend against any aggression” and not allow its territory to be used against any country.

In a strongly worded statement, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan accused elements within the Pakistani military of pursuing anti-Afghanistan policies and attempting to stoke tensions through “manufactured pretexts.” The talks, mediated by Turkey and Qatar, failed to yield any breakthrough, deepening the mistrust between the two neighbours.

Taliban vows to protect sovereignty, blames Pakistan’s ‘non-cooperation’ 

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan reiterates its principled position, it will not allow anyone to use Afghan soil against another country, nor will it permit any action that undermines Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence, or security,” the Taliban statement said.

Calling the defence of Afghanistan’s people and land an “Islamic and national duty,” the group said it would respond to any form of aggression. It also stressed that while Afghans and Pakistanis share historic and religious bonds, the “irresponsible and non-cooperative attitude” of the Pakistani delegation caused the talks to collapse.

Tensions rise after border clashes and Kabul explosions

The warning comes amid escalating border tensions that have left dozens dead on both sides in recent weeks. The clashes erupted after explosions in Kabul on October 9, coinciding with the Taliban foreign minister’s visit to India. A Qatar-brokered ceasefire on October 19 remains fragile.

Earlier, the Taliban accused Pakistan’s military of undermining Afghanistan’s stability, claiming certain elements “view a strong and secure Afghan government as contrary to their interests.”

Rejecting Islamabad’s charge that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) found strength after the Taliban takeover in Kabul, the group called such claims “false accusations.” The Taliban said violence in Pakistan predates 2021 and is “Pakistan’s internal issue, not one caused by the Islamic Emirate.” 

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 10:18 PM (IST)
Taliban Pakistan Afghanistan
