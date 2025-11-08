Tej Pratap Yadav Gets Y+ Security Cover Amid Bihar Polls, CRPF Commandos Deployed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Union Home Ministry has granted Y+ category security to Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, amid the ongoing Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The decision comes following an internal report submitted by security agencies highlighting potential threats to him. Under the new arrangement, CRPF commandos will now provide round-the-clock protection to Tej Pratap. The move follows his own written request to the ministry, expressing concerns about his safety during the election period.

According to sources, the Home Ministry’s decision was based on a detailed security review conducted by central intelligence agencies. The report recommended enhanced protection under VIP protocol, after which the Centre approved Y+ category cover. Officials said this category includes 11 security personnel, with armed commandos assigned to close protection. 5 of them are deployed at his residence, while the rest operate in rotating shifts to ensure 24-hour security coverage.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be responsible for managing his security detail. The personnel have already been assigned and stationed in Bihar, sources confirmed. This follows a recent assessment in which security agencies cited a possible risk to Tej Pratap’s safety during public engagements and election rallies.

Tej Pratap, who recently launched the Jan Shakti Janata Dal, remains actively engaged in the Bihar elections. His party has fielded more than 40 candidates, and he himself is contesting from the Mahua constituency. Over the past few weeks, he has been holding multiple campaign rallies across the state.

The decision to provide enhanced security has drawn attention in political circles in Patna, with discussions centring around the timing of the move and its impact on the ongoing poll campaign. Officials, however, maintain that the security upgrade is based strictly on protocol and the recommendations of intelligence agencies.