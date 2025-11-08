Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Bhaiya, Kya Kar Rahe Ho': Rapido Rider Booked For Harassing Bengaluru Woman Passenger; Video Triggers Row

A Rapido bike taxi rider in Bengaluru was arrested for allegedly harassing a female passenger by attempting to grab her legs during a ride.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A disturbing incident in Bengaluru has reignited debate over women’s safety in app-based transport services. A Rapido bike taxi rider has been booked by Wilson Garden Police for allegedly harassing a woman passenger during a ride on Thursday afternoon.

According to the complaint, the woman — who was traveling from Church Street to her PG accommodation — alleged that the rider attempted to grab her legs while riding. The incident occurred around 4 PM. Shocked and terrified, she later recorded a video and approached the police to file an official complaint.

Rapido Rider Booked For Harassing Passenger 

In her social media post describing the ordeal, she wrote: “Trigger warning: Harassment – Today, 06.11.2025, in Bengaluru, I faced something I never thought I would. While returning to my PG from Church Street on a Rapido ride, the captain tried to grab my legs while riding… I told him, ‘Bhaiya, kya kar rahe ho, mat karo,’ but he didn’t stop. I couldn’t ask him to halt because I was new to the area and didn’t know where I was.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @s4dhnaa

The post quickly went viral, prompting widespread outrage and calls for stronger passenger safety mechanisms.

The Bengaluru City Police confirmed that an FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Officials said they are verifying CCTV footage and digital evidence, and have sought detailed information from the complainant to aid the probe.

Responding to the allegations, Rapido issued a statement expressing concern, as per a report on NDTV: “We are disturbed to learn about the captain’s inappropriate conduct during your ride. Your safety and comfort are our top priorities. We have initiated a detailed internal inquiry and are cooperating with the authorities.”

The incident has sparked renewed public debate over passenger safety, particularly for women using ride-hailing platforms. 

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
Bengaluru
