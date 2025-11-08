Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesBiharVVPAT Slips Found Scattered In Bihar's Samastipur: EC Responds, Suspends Officer

VVPAT Slips Found Scattered In Bihar's Samastipur: EC Responds, Suspends Officer

The Election Commission reiterated that these were mock VVPAT slips used for testing purposes, dismissing speculation of malpractice or vote manipulation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 07:12 PM (IST)
The Election Commission of India on Saturday issued a clarification after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alleged that several Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips were found scattered on a road in the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency of Bihar’s Samastipur district. In its statement, the poll body said the slips in question were mock VVPAT slips, generated during the routine testing of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) prior to polling. The Election Commission added that the District Magistrate of Samastipur had been directed to visit the location and conduct an immediate inquiry into the incident.

The EC further confirmed that the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) concerned has been suspended for negligence, and that an FIR is being registered in connection with the matter. The Commission described the incident as a “serious lapse” in the handling of mock slips and assured that accountability measures were being enforced.

RJD’s Allegations

The Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), in a post on X, shared a video alleging that a large number of VVPAT slips were found scattered on a road near KSR College in Samastipur. The party demanded an explanation from the Election Commission, questioning “how and at whose direction” the slips had been discarded.

RJD MP Manoj Jha also wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, urging tighter security at strong rooms where EVMs are stored, citing “power disruptions” and potential tampering concerns.

District Administration Responds

Samastipur District Magistrate Roshan Kushwaha said his team had taken possession of the slips and confirmed that an FIR had been filed.

“Under the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency, we found some slips near the dispatch centre. I, along with other officials, reached the spot and, in the presence of candidates, we took possession of those slips... An FIR is being lodged in this matter,” Kushwaha stated.

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 07:12 PM (IST)
Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav BIHAR
