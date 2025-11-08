VVPAT Slips Found Scattered In Bihar's Samastipur: EC Responds, Suspends Officer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Election Commission of India on Saturday issued a clarification after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alleged that several Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips were found scattered on a road in the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency of Bihar’s Samastipur district. In its statement, the poll body said the slips in question were mock VVPAT slips, generated during the routine testing of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) prior to polling. The Election Commission added that the District Magistrate of Samastipur had been directed to visit the location and conduct an immediate inquiry into the incident.

The EC further confirmed that the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) concerned has been suspended for negligence, and that an FIR is being registered in connection with the matter. The Commission described the incident as a “serious lapse” in the handling of mock slips and assured that accountability measures were being enforced.

RJD’s Allegations

The Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), in a post on X, shared a video alleging that a large number of VVPAT slips were found scattered on a road near KSR College in Samastipur. The party demanded an explanation from the Election Commission, questioning “how and at whose direction” the slips had been discarded.

समस्तीपुर के सरायरंजन विधानसभा क्षेत्र के KSR कॉलेज के पास सड़क पर भारी संख्या में EVM से निकलने वाली VVPAT पर्चियां फेंकी हुई मिली।



कब, कैसे, क्यों किसके इशारे पर इन पर्चियों को फेंका गया? क्या चोर आयोग इसका जवाब देगा? क्या यह सब बाहर से आकर बिहार में डेरा डाले लोकतंत्र के… pic.twitter.com/SxOR6dd7Me — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 8, 2025

RJD MP Manoj Jha also wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, urging tighter security at strong rooms where EVMs are stored, citing “power disruptions” and potential tampering concerns.

District Administration Responds

Samastipur District Magistrate Roshan Kushwaha said his team had taken possession of the slips and confirmed that an FIR had been filed.

#WATCH | Samastipur, Bihar | DM Samastipur Roshan Kushwaha says, "Under the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency, we found some slips near the dispatch centre. I, along with other officials, reached the spot and in the presence of candidates, we took possession of those slips...FIR… pic.twitter.com/koAsAD4giY — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2025

“Under the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency, we found some slips near the dispatch centre. I, along with other officials, reached the spot and, in the presence of candidates, we took possession of those slips... An FIR is being lodged in this matter,” Kushwaha stated.

The Election Commission reiterated that these were mock VVPAT slips used for testing purposes, dismissing speculation of malpractice or vote manipulation.