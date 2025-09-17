Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UP Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms Forecast in 30+ Districts Till September 19

Uttar Pradesh is experiencing heavy monsoon rains, prompting a heavy rainfall alert for numerous districts, especially in eastern UP. An orange alert is in place for six districts.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 10:55 AM (IST)

Monsoon Rains Lash Uttar Pradesh, Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Several Districts

The monsoon has returned in full force across Uttar Pradesh, with several districts witnessing continuous showers. The Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rain for the next two days and warned of very heavy rainfall in some areas.

On September 17, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in western UP, while an orange alert has been issued for heavy rain in multiple districts of eastern UP. The department has also cautioned about lightning strikes and extremely heavy rainfall in parts of the region.

Districts Under Heavy Rainfall Alert

Today, six districts — Barabanki, Gonda, Ayodhya, Raebareli, Amethi, and Sultanpur — are on orange alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and very heavy rainfall.

Heavy Rain Forecast For 26 Districts

Another 26 districts, including Hardoi, Sitapur, Lucknow, Bahraich, Unnao, Shravasti, Kanpur, Fatehpur, Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Ballia, Mau, Ambedkar Nagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Balrampur, are expected to see heavy rain accompanied by lightning.

Rain, Lightning Likely In More Regions

Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Gorakhpur, and Sant Kabir Nagar are also under warning for rainfall and lightning at several places.

In addition, Mathura, Hathras, Aligarh, Kasganj, Etah, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad, and Bijnor may see showers at isolated spots. Light rain is also possible in Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Amroha, Sambhal, Noida, and Bulandshahr.

How Long Will The Showers Last?

Cloudy skies are expected across the state till September 19. Western UP is likely to see intermittent sunshine and light showers, while eastern UP may continue to face heavy rainfall spells. According to the forecast, no major change is expected in maximum temperatures over the next five days.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 10:55 AM (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Rain UP Weather Uttar Pradcesh Monsoon
