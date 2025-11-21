Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025'Not Your Usual Netaji': Who Is Deepak Prakash, Bihar’s New Minister In Casuals?

'Not Your Usual Netaji': Who Is Deepak Prakash, Bihar’s New Minister In Casuals?

The tech graduate's casual attire and last-minute selection, reportedly surprising even him, sparked controversy and fueled dynastic politics accusations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patna witnessed an unusual moment on Thursday as political heavyweights gathered at Gandhi Maidan for Nitish Kumar’s swearing-in as Bihar’s Chief Minister for a record 10th term. Among the leaders arriving in traditional kurtas, dhotis and bundies, one young man in jeans and an untucked shirt stood out. Strolling in casually, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and soon after, took oath as a minister.

His presence immediately triggered curiosity online. Who was this newcomer, and how did he secure a place in the new Bihar cabinet?

Tech Professional to Minister

The young man was identified as Deepak Prakash, the 36-year-old son of Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and NDA ally Upendra Kushwaha, and MLA Snehlata Kushwaha. While his mother contested and won from Sasaram, Deepak did not stand in the recent Assembly elections, which the NDA swept. Yet he walked away with the only ministerial berth allotted to the RLM.

A computer science graduate from Manipal’s MIT in 2011, Deepak worked in the IT sector for four years before shifting towards politics. He said his appointment came as a surprise even to him.

“As far as I know, there was a meeting between my father and party leaders, and the decision was taken there,” he told Aaj Tak. “When I found out? It was a surprise news even for me, just shortly before taking oath.”

The Times of India reported, citing sources, that both Nitish Kumar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were initially unconvinced about his appointment, and that Deepak’s name was finalised only at the last minute.

His selection has sparked criticism of dynastic politics, particularly as another NDA ally, Jitan Ram Manjhi, also succeeded in securing a cabinet spot for his son, Santosh Kumar Suman.

‘Politics Should Stay Close to the People’

Despite lacking electoral experience, Deepak argued that he was no stranger to politics. “I have been closely watching politics since childhood, watching my father work, and I have been active in the party for the last four to five years,” he said in a TV interview.

His casual outfit at the ceremony also drew attention. Deepak defended his clothing choice, emphasising comfort and connection with everyday citizens.

“Politics should be as close to the common people as possible. And when ordinary people are close to politics, democracy strengthens,” he said. “Whether I switch to kurta-pajama later, time will tell, but comfort comes first.”

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepak Prakash Bihar Elections 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Blast At Boiler Factory In Pakistan's Faisalabad Kills 15; Several Injured
Blast At Boiler Factory In Pakistan's Faisalabad Kills 15; Several Injured
Cities
Earthquake Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt In Adjoining Areas
Earthquake Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt In Adjoining Areas
Cricket
Rishabh Pant Reveals India Is Ready With Shubman Gill’s Replacement For IND vs SA 2nd Test
Rishabh Pant Reveals India Is Ready With Shubman Gill’s Replacement For IND vs SA 2nd Test
Cities
Class 11 Girl Dies By Suicide In MP, Alleges 'Torture' By Male Teacher In Note
Class 11 Girl Dies By Suicide In MP, Alleges 'Torture' By Male Teacher In Note
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Set To Depart For South Africa To Attend G20 Summit And Hold Key Bilateral Meetings
Political Clash Escalates In Bengal As BJP Says Mamata Fears Losing Power Over SIR Process
Speeding Car Runs Over Woman Near Prem Mandir In Vrindavan, CCTV Shows Overtaking Gone Wrong
Assam Elephant Rescue, Mohan Bhagwat’s Big Statement And Major National Incidents Spark Debate
PM Kisan Crop Insurance Scheme Expanded; Farmers To Get Relief For Wildlife Damage And Disasters
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Smoothens Road To Kabul, But It Will Always Pass Through Islamabad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget