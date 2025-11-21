'Not Your Usual Netaji': Who Is Deepak Prakash, Bihar’s New Minister In Casuals?

Patna witnessed an unusual moment on Thursday as political heavyweights gathered at Gandhi Maidan for Nitish Kumar’s swearing-in as Bihar’s Chief Minister for a record 10th term. Among the leaders arriving in traditional kurtas, dhotis and bundies, one young man in jeans and an untucked shirt stood out. Strolling in casually, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and soon after, took oath as a minister.

His presence immediately triggered curiosity online. Who was this newcomer, and how did he secure a place in the new Bihar cabinet?

Tech Professional to Minister

The young man was identified as Deepak Prakash, the 36-year-old son of Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and NDA ally Upendra Kushwaha, and MLA Snehlata Kushwaha. While his mother contested and won from Sasaram, Deepak did not stand in the recent Assembly elections, which the NDA swept. Yet he walked away with the only ministerial berth allotted to the RLM.

A computer science graduate from Manipal’s MIT in 2011, Deepak worked in the IT sector for four years before shifting towards politics. He said his appointment came as a surprise even to him.

“As far as I know, there was a meeting between my father and party leaders, and the decision was taken there,” he told Aaj Tak. “When I found out? It was a surprise news even for me, just shortly before taking oath.”

The Times of India reported, citing sources, that both Nitish Kumar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were initially unconvinced about his appointment, and that Deepak’s name was finalised only at the last minute.

His selection has sparked criticism of dynastic politics, particularly as another NDA ally, Jitan Ram Manjhi, also succeeded in securing a cabinet spot for his son, Santosh Kumar Suman.

‘Politics Should Stay Close to the People’

Despite lacking electoral experience, Deepak argued that he was no stranger to politics. “I have been closely watching politics since childhood, watching my father work, and I have been active in the party for the last four to five years,” he said in a TV interview.

His casual outfit at the ceremony also drew attention. Deepak defended his clothing choice, emphasising comfort and connection with everyday citizens.

“Politics should be as close to the common people as possible. And when ordinary people are close to politics, democracy strengthens,” he said. “Whether I switch to kurta-pajama later, time will tell, but comfort comes first.”