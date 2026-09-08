UP To Plan 30-Min Connectivity Between Greater Noida, Ganga Expressway

Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has proposed separating freight and passenger movement in Greater Noida and constructing a 105-metre-wide road up to the Hapur bypass to improve connectivity with the Ganga Expressway, officials said on Monday.

The proposal was discussed at a meeting chaired by Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta in Lucknow on Monday.

Additional Chief Secretary, Industrial Development, Alok Kumar was also present at the meeting, according to a statement issued by the minister's office.

GNIDA officials said the road would reduce the distance between Noida-Greater Noida and the Ganga Expressway to around 30 to 45 minutes.

The statement said extending the connectivity by around 15 km would link Greater Noida with the Ganga Expressway.

The authority also proposed a six-lane elevated road from the Multi Modal Logistics Hub (MMLH) to the Noida International Airport in Jewar, it said.

The proposed road, running parallel to the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, is intended specifically for freight movement and would connect to the airport, so goods from the logistics hub can be transported directly to the air cargo terminal, according to the statement.

The MMLH and Multi Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) are among the major upcoming projects in Greater Noida and are expected to facilitate freight movement and improve traffic flow between the logistics hub and the airport, the statement said.

The proposals are part of a plan to amend the Greater Noida Master Plan 2041 to separate freight and passenger movement.

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