Iran Calls India Ties ‘Very Good’, Eyes More Talks On Chabahar Port At BRICS Summit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran described India ties

Iran expects further talks at BRICS, including Chabahar.

US warned countries against helping Iran evade sanctions.

Iran on Monday described its relationship with India as “very good” and said Tehran attaches “great importance” to the bilateral partnership, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei highlighted the longstanding nature of ties between the two countries, describing them as rooted in historical and civilisational links. He also pointed to cooperation in areas including trade and the economy.

“India is a member of both the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS. It is also one of the countries with which we have good relations in various areas, particularly trade and economic cooperation,” Baghaei said.

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Iran Eyes More Talks With India at BRICS

Baghaei said Tehran would use the upcoming BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi as an opportunity to continue discussions with India on issues of mutual interest. The summit is scheduled to take place from September 11 to 13 under India’s chairship.

Among the key subjects expected to feature in bilateral consultations is the Chabahar Port, which remains important to both countries. Baghaei said the port is among the issues regularly discussed during Iran-India consultations.

“Various issues are usually discussed during consultations between Iran and India, including the Chabahar Port, which is important to both countries,” he said.

“We will certainly make use of the opportunity provided by the BRICS Summit to continue our discussions and consultations with India in areas of mutual interest.”

The Iranian spokesperson added that relations between Tehran and New Delhi “continue to develop”.

Modi-Pezeshkian Meeting Brings Ties Into Focus

Modi and Pezeshkian met on August 31 in Bishkek, marking their first meeting since the West Asia war broke out earlier this year.

The meeting and Iran’s latest comments come as India-Iran relations face increased international scrutiny, particularly from the United States over New Delhi’s engagement with Tehran.

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US Warns Against Helping Iran Evade Sanctions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio last week said he did not believe Modi’s meeting with Pezeshkian was intended to pave the way for a trade agreement between India and Iran.

Speaking to Fox News Radio, Rubio said countries were free to pursue their own foreign policies but warned them against helping Iran circumvent US sanctions.

“No country should be out there helping them create mechanisms by which they can generate revenue that they will then use to sponsor terrorism and try to build a nuclear weapon,” Rubio said.

Rubio further warned that countries assisting Tehran in evading sanctions could themselves face US sanctions.

“And if countries decide to do that, then we’re going to have to sanction them too,” he added.