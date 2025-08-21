UP To Get Respite From Humidity As Heavy Rain Likely This Week. Check IMD Forecast

After days of hot and humid weather, relief is on the horizon for Uttar Pradesh as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fresh spell of heavy rainfall across the state starting Thursday, August 22. The showers are expected to bring down temperatures, providing much-needed respite from the sultry conditions.

According to the IMD, isolated showers may occur in parts of western Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday (August 21), while widespread rainfall is likely over several districts in eastern parts of the state. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rain have been forecast in districts such as Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Varanasi, Chandauli, Ghazipur, and Ballia. A lightning alert has also been issued for these areas.

Rain is also expected today in Lalitpur, Jhansi, Mahoba, Banda, Kaushambi, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, and Deoria, while light to moderate showers are likely in Mathura, Agra, Etah, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Kannauj, Auraiya, Jalaun, Kanpur, Hamirpur, Unnao, Fatehpur, Lucknow, Barabanki, Raebareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Gonda, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, and Ambedkar Nagar.

Five-Day Heavy Rain Alert

From August 22 to 26, widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across Uttar Pradesh. Both western and eastern divisions are likely to experience intense showers during this period. The IMD has cautioned residents of vulnerable districts to stay alert, particularly in areas prone to flooding and lightning strikes.

The rainfall is likely to bring down the state’s maximum temperatures by 3–5°C over the next three to four days, easing the spell of oppressive humidity that has gripped the region. Light showers may continue in other parts of the state today, though sunshine and humidity are expected to persist in areas with limited rainfall.