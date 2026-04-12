UP SIR Final List 2026: Mahoba, Charkhari See Big Rise In Young Voters

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahoba district adds 22,154 new voters in assembly rolls.

Charkhari constituency sees a higher increase in registered voters.

Total district voters now stand at 6,28,257 after revision.

Updated voter lists are available online for public verification.

The final electoral rolls for the assembly constituencies in Mahoba district have been officially published following a special revision exercise, leading to a significant increase in the number of voters. A total of 22,154 new names have been added across the district’s two assembly seats -- Mahoba and Charkhari. Notably, the Charkhari constituency has recorded a higher rise in voters compared to Mahoba. District Election Officer Ghazal Bhardwaj released the updated list in the presence of representatives from political parties.

As per the Election Commission’s directives, the final voter lists for Assembly constituencies 230 (Mahoba) and 231 (Charkhari) were published on Friday. According to official data, the total number of voters in the district has now risen to 6,28,257. Before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the figure stood at 6,01,607, marking an increase of 26,650 voters. Out of these, 22,154 are newly added, including a large number of young voters.

Rise In Mahoba Constituency

In the Mahoba Assembly seat, currently represented by MLA Rakesh Goswami, the voter count has increased from 2,83,401 to 2,95,577. While 9,806 new voters were added, 1,694 names were removed during the revision process.

Meanwhile, Charkhari constituency, represented by MLA Brijbhushan Rajput, saw a sharper rise in voter numbers. The total electorate here has reached 3,32,680, with 12,348 new voters added, more than in Mahoba.

Gender-Wise Voter Data

The final figures show that the district now has 3,43,763 male voters, 2,84,478 female voters, and 16 third-gender voters registered.

The District Election Officer stated that residents can check their names on the official Mahoba district website or the Chief Electoral Officer’s portal. Senior officials, including ADM Kunwar Pankaj and SDM Sadar Shivdhyan Pandey, were also present during the announcement.