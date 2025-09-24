In a startling incident from Sitapur district, Uttar Pradesh, a government school headmaster allegedly attacked a Basic Education Officer (BEO) with a belt inside his office. The violent episode, recorded on CCTV, took place during an inquiry into harassment allegations against the headmaster, Brijendra Verma. The footage has since gone viral on various social media platforms, sparking widespread outrage.

Allegations And Confrontation

Verma, headmaster of a primary school in Nadwa Visheshwarganj, Mahmudabad block, had been summoned to the BEO’s office to respond to complaints filed by an assistant teacher. During the face-to-face hearing, tensions escalated when the officer, Akhilesh Pratap Singh, found Verma’s explanations unsatisfactory.

The situation quickly turned violent. CCTV footage shows Verma slamming a file onto Singh’s desk, pulling out his belt, and striking the officer repeatedly. The assault continued until office staff intervened, restraining the headmaster.

Immediate Action And Arrest

Police were notified immediately, and Verma was taken into custody. Station in-charge Anup Shukla confirmed that key evidence, including the belt, broken mobile, and torn government files, has been seized. “Based on the BEO’s complaint and preliminary findings, further legal action will be initiated,” Shukla stated.

Following the attack, Verma was suspended from his duties. In custody, he claimed the dispute arose during the clarification process and alleged that he faced harassment from the BEO. Meanwhile, Singh has sought police protection due to concerns for his safety and has undergone a medical examination for his injuries.

This incident highlights growing concerns about safety and accountability in government offices, raising urgent questions about administrative oversight and protection for public servants.