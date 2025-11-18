3 Dead, 25 Injured After Bus Overturns On Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Three people died and nearly 25 others sustained injuries after a bus overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

The accident occurred at around 4 AM on Tuesday in Kanpur's Araul when the bus was travelling from Agra to Lucknow. The bus hit a divider and overturned, causing the casualties.

#WATCH | Kanpur, UP | Three dead and several injured after a bus travelling from Agra to Lucknow overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.



(Visuals from the hospital where the injured have been admitted) pic.twitter.com/dD7CK8reAi — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2025

Officer at the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, Dr Saurabh Agarwal said, "Around 4 am, the bus hit a driver and overturned...25 people have been admitted at the hospital. We are ensuring that proper treatment is given to the injured."

#WATCH | Kanpur, UP | Chief Medical Officer at the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, Dr Saurabh Agarwal says, "Around 4 am, the bus hit a driver and overturned...25 people have been admitted at the hospital. We are ensuring that proper treatment is given to the injured..." https://t.co/xcLbCQ4Wh1 pic.twitter.com/RhwmD54QOn — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2025

s