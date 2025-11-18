Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities3 Dead, 25 Injured After Bus Overturns On Agra-Lucknow Expressway

3 Dead, 25 Injured After Bus Overturns On Agra-Lucknow Expressway

The accident occurred at around 4 AM on Tuesday when the bus was travelling from Agra to Lucknow. The bus hit a divider and overturned, causing the casualties.  

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 11:20 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Three people died and nearly 25 others sustained injuries after a bus overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. 

The accident occurred at around 4 AM on Tuesday in Kanpur's Araul when the bus was travelling from Agra to Lucknow. The bus hit a divider and overturned, causing the casualties.  

Officer at the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, Dr Saurabh Agarwal said, "Around 4 am, the bus hit a driver and overturned...25 people have been admitted at the hospital. We are ensuring that proper treatment is given to the injured." 

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 10:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Agra-Lucknow Expressway UTTAR PRADESH
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
ED Raids Al-Falah University Amid Probe Into Terror Funding
ED Raids Al-Falah University Amid Probe Into Terror Funding
India
Naxalite Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Sukma
Naxalite Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Sukma
Cities
Exclusive: Delhi Bomber Dr Umar Advocates For Suicide Bombing In Video Shot Before Terror Attack
Exclusive: Delhi Bomber Dr Umar Advocates For Suicide Bombing In Video Shot Before Attack
Cities
Delhi Bombers Planned Drone Attacks Like Hamas, NIA Probing 'Shoe Bomber' Angle
Delhi Bombers Planned Drone Attacks Like Hamas, NIA Probing 'Shoe Bomber' Angle
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Arrests Amir Rashid As Major Suicide-Car-Bomb Plot Unravels In Delhi Blast
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Set To Resign As NDA Accelerates Government Formation In Bihar
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Resign, NDA Plans 20 November Swearing-In With Modi Presence
Breaking: Major Mecca-Medina Bus-Tanker Crash Kills 42 Hyderabad Pilgrims, Owaisi Reacted
Breaking | Tensions Grip Medina As Mecca-Medina Bus Crashes Into Diesel Tanker
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget