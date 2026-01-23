Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





UP Mock drill: Uttar Pradesh will conduct a statewide blackout mock drill today, January 23, across all 75 districts to assess security and emergency preparedness. The exercise will take place from 6:00 pm to 6:10 pm, during which sirens will sound across the state, including in the capital Lucknow, and power supply will be temporarily switched off in several areas.

The mock drill is being organised to test readiness for emergency situations such as air attacks or war-like scenarios. Acting on state government directives, teams from Civil Defence, police, SDRF, NDRF, fire services and the health department will jointly participate in the exercise. District administrations have said that emergency rescue procedures will also be demonstrated during the blackout drill.

What to Do During the Blackout Drill

Authorities have issued clear guidelines for residents during the mock drill. People have been advised to remain indoors, switch off all lights, avoid using mobile phones, torches or flashlights, and ensure that no light is visible from homes or shops. Citizens have also been urged not to step out unnecessarily, avoid smoking, ignore rumours and remain calm, stressing that there is no need to panic.

No Real Emergency, Administration Assures

The administration has clarified that the exercise is purely a mock drill and not a real emergency. Residents have been urged to cooperate fully so that the safety of life and property can be ensured in the event of any real crisis in the future.

During the drill, Civil Defence, police, SDRF and NDRF teams will carry out coordinated exercises, while fire brigade and health department personnel will rehearse relief and rescue operations. The response time of emergency services will also be assessed.

In Lucknow, special vigilance will be maintained around key government buildings, sensitive locations and densely populated areas. As soon as sirens sound, people are expected to switch off lights in homes and shops, avoid unnecessary movement on roads and strictly follow instructions issued by the authorities.