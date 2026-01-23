Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBlackout In UP Today, Sirens In All 75 Districts As State Tests Emergency Preparedness, Check Time

Blackout In UP Today, Sirens In All 75 Districts As State Tests Emergency Preparedness, Check Time

Sirens will sound, and power will be temporarily cut. Residents are advised to stay indoors, switch off lights, and remain calm.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

UP Mock drill: Uttar Pradesh will conduct a statewide blackout mock drill today, January 23, across all 75 districts to assess security and emergency preparedness. The exercise will take place from 6:00 pm to 6:10 pm, during which sirens will sound across the state, including in the capital Lucknow, and power supply will be temporarily switched off in several areas.

The mock drill is being organised to test readiness for emergency situations such as air attacks or war-like scenarios. Acting on state government directives, teams from Civil Defence, police, SDRF, NDRF, fire services and the health department will jointly participate in the exercise. District administrations have said that emergency rescue procedures will also be demonstrated during the blackout drill.

What to Do During the Blackout Drill

Authorities have issued clear guidelines for residents during the mock drill. People have been advised to remain indoors, switch off all lights, avoid using mobile phones, torches or flashlights, and ensure that no light is visible from homes or shops. Citizens have also been urged not to step out unnecessarily, avoid smoking, ignore rumours and remain calm, stressing that there is no need to panic.

No Real Emergency, Administration Assures

The administration has clarified that the exercise is purely a mock drill and not a real emergency. Residents have been urged to cooperate fully so that the safety of life and property can be ensured in the event of any real crisis in the future.

During the drill, Civil Defence, police, SDRF and NDRF teams will carry out coordinated exercises, while fire brigade and health department personnel will rehearse relief and rescue operations. The response time of emergency services will also be assessed.

In Lucknow, special vigilance will be maintained around key government buildings, sensitive locations and densely populated areas. As soon as sirens sound, people are expected to switch off lights in homes and shops, avoid unnecessary movement on roads and strictly follow instructions issued by the authorities.

Related Video

Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall Hits Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Roads Closed, Tourism Thrives”

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the statewide blackout mock drill in Uttar Pradesh take place?

The drill will occur on January 23rd across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. It will run from 6:00 pm to 6:10 pm.

What is the purpose of this blackout mock drill?

The drill is designed to test the state's readiness for emergency situations, such as air attacks or war-like scenarios, and to assess security and emergency preparedness.

What should residents do during the blackout drill?

Residents should remain indoors, switch off all lights, avoid using mobile phones or flashlights, and ensure no light is visible from their homes or shops.

Is this a real emergency?

No, the administration has clarified that this is purely a mock drill and not a real emergency. Residents are urged to cooperate and remain calm.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP News Mock Drill Today
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Election 2025
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Cities
Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Days Before Republic Day; Security Checks Underway
Several Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Ahead Of Republic Day
Cities
Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended As Heavy Rain, Snowfall Lash J&K; Highways Closed, Schools Shut
Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended As Heavy Rain, Snowfall Lash J&K; Highways Closed, Schools Shut
Advertisement

Videos

Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall Hits Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Roads Closed, Tourism Thrives”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Abhimukteshwaranand Continues Sangam Sit-In Amid Basant Panchami Controversy in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Massive Basant Panchami Celebrations in Dhar Bhojshala Amid Friday Jumma Prayers, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Sangeet Som Clashes with Meerut Police During CM Yogi Event, Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Debate
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall in Indian Hill Stations, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand Witness Winter Wonderland
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget