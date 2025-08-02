Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bareilly Man Rescued After Wife and Her Brothers Allegedly Tried to Bury Him Alive

In Bareilly, a man was allegedly attacked by his in-laws and left to die in a forest. A stranger’s intervention saved him. Police have filed a case and launched an investigation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 02:18 PM (IST)

In a shocking incident from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a man narrowly escaped death after allegedly being attacked by his in-laws and left to die in a forest. The victim, Rajiv, a personal assistant to a doctor at Navodaya Hospital, was discovered in a severely injured condition with multiple fractures by a stranger, who then called for help and ensured his rescue.

The disturbing event occurred in the Izzatnagar police station jurisdiction and has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Wife and Her Brothers Accused of Orchestrating Murder

According to police reports, Sadhana, Rajiv’s wife, allegedly conspired with her five brothers, including Bhagwan Das, Premraj, Harish, and Laxman, to eliminate him. On the night of July 21, a group of 11 attackers stormed Rajiv’s home, brutally beat him, and fractured his hand and both legs.

The assailants then transported him to a forest in the CB Ganj area, where they dug a pit with the intention to bury him alive. But just as the horrifying act was about to be carried out, a passerby arrived unexpectedly, causing the attackers to flee the scene.

Timely Rescue and Legal Action Underway

Rajiv, barely conscious and in excruciating pain, was spotted by the stranger, who immediately alerted emergency services. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Following the incident, Rajiv’s father Netram filed a police complaint against his daughter-in-law and her brothers. In the FIR, he alleged a deliberate murder attempt and demanded swift arrests of those involved.

Rajiv and Sadhana married in 2009 and have two sons, Yash (14) and Luv (8), who study at a private school. The couple lived in the city in rented accommodation, as Sadhana reportedly did not want to reside in the village, according to Netram.

The police have launched an investigation, and further action is expected in the coming days.

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 02:18 PM (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Crime Bareilly News Rajiv Bareilly Case Wife Murder Plot
