Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesUP Horror: Decomposed Body Found In College Water Tank After Students Drank From It For 10 Days

UP Horror: Decomposed Body Found In College Water Tank After Students Drank From It For 10 Days

The tank at a medical college in Deoria supplied water to OPD and ward buildings. A 10-day-old decomposed body was found inside it after people reported foul smell in the water.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 02:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A shocking discovery at Mahamrishi Devaraha Baba Medical College in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria has left students, staff, and officials reeling. Authorities revealed that for nearly ten days, water supplied to the college’s wards and OPD buildings came from a tank that contained a decomposed human body.

The disturbing truth came to light after a foul odour from the water raised suspicion among staff. When cleaning workers inspected the cemented tank on the fifth floor, they found the badly decomposed and unidentifiable corpse inside, India Today reported.

The body was removed under police supervision and taken for a post-mortem examination. The police are engaged in identifying the body of an unknown person found in the water tank.

According to the report, Deoria District Magistrate Divya Mittal was appointed to lead the investigation after the body was discovered. The college’s principal, Dr Rajesh Kumar Barnwal, has been temporarily relieved of his duties, with Dr Rajni, head of the Anatomy Department at Etah Medical College, taking over as acting principal.

During a Tuesday morning inspection, DM Mittal observed that the fifth-floor tank, which was supposed to remain securely locked, was left open. A video of the District Magistrate questioning the principal over the lapse has since gone viral on social media, drawing public outrage.

The contaminated tank has now been sealed, and an alternative water supply is being provided to the medical college via tankers to ensure safety.

A five-member inquiry committee, led by the Chief Development Officer, has also been formed to probe the matter thoroughly, and tasked with submitting its report within two days.

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 02:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttar Pradesh UP News UP Police
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Will Not Contest If...' Manjhi's Big Remark Ahead Of Bihar Elections
'Will Not Contest If...' Manjhi's Big Remark Ahead Of Bihar Elections
Cities
Akhilesh Yadav Meets Azam Khan First Time In 2 Years: Watch
Akhilesh Yadav Meets Azam Khan First Time In 2 Years: Watch
Election 2025
Tension In Mahagathbandhan? Lalu's RJD Not Ready To Give Congress More Than 50 Seats
Tension In Mahagathbandhan? Lalu's RJD Not Ready To Give Congress More Than 50 Seats
Entertainment
Punjabi Singer-Actor Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away After 12-Day Battle Following Road Accident
Punjabi Singer-Actor Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away After 12-Day Battle Following Road Accident
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav Likely To Contest Over 2 Seats | ABP News
Supreme Court Lawyer Creates Chaos, Attempts to Remove CJI Gavai’s Shoe Amid Heated Protest
Bihar Elections 2025: Seats Allocation Clash Continues Between Chirag Paswan And Jitan Ram Manjhi | ABP News
Azam Khan Released From Jail; Akhilesh Yadav To Meet Him In Rampur Under Strict Conditions
Pawan Singh Press Conference: Responds to Wife Jyoti Singh’s Allegations, Calls Family Matters Private
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
One Village, One Plan: Breaking Silos For Rural Nutrition Security
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget