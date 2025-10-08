UP Horror: Decomposed Body Found In College Water Tank After Students Drank From It For 10 Days

A shocking discovery at Mahamrishi Devaraha Baba Medical College in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria has left students, staff, and officials reeling. Authorities revealed that for nearly ten days, water supplied to the college’s wards and OPD buildings came from a tank that contained a decomposed human body.

The disturbing truth came to light after a foul odour from the water raised suspicion among staff. When cleaning workers inspected the cemented tank on the fifth floor, they found the badly decomposed and unidentifiable corpse inside, India Today reported.

The body was removed under police supervision and taken for a post-mortem examination. The police are engaged in identifying the body of an unknown person found in the water tank.

देवरिया



थाना कोतवाली क्षेत्र के महर्षि देवरहा बाबा मेडिकल कॉलेज की बिल्डिंग के ऊपरी तल पर बनी पानी की टंकी में मिला एक अज्ञात व्यक्ति का शव पहचान करने में जुटी पुलिस... pic.twitter.com/k2AgPk8ZIF — Ajay Kumar Dwivedi ...Journalist... (@AjayDwi65357304) October 7, 2025

According to the report, Deoria District Magistrate Divya Mittal was appointed to lead the investigation after the body was discovered. The college’s principal, Dr Rajesh Kumar Barnwal, has been temporarily relieved of his duties, with Dr Rajni, head of the Anatomy Department at Etah Medical College, taking over as acting principal.

During a Tuesday morning inspection, DM Mittal observed that the fifth-floor tank, which was supposed to remain securely locked, was left open. A video of the District Magistrate questioning the principal over the lapse has since gone viral on social media, drawing public outrage.

The contaminated tank has now been sealed, and an alternative water supply is being provided to the medical college via tankers to ensure safety.

A five-member inquiry committee, led by the Chief Development Officer, has also been formed to probe the matter thoroughly, and tasked with submitting its report within two days.