UP: Govt Transfers 182 PCS Officers In Major Administrative Reshuffle

New Delhi: In a major administrative overhaul, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has transferred 182 Provincial Civil Services (PCS) officers across the state.

The large-scale reshuffle, announced late on Sunday night, includes the transfer of several Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and other administrative officers, who have been assigned new responsibilities with immediate effect.

The state administration issued an official transfer list directing all the officers concerned to assume charge of their new postings without delay. The exercise is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to streamline the administrative machinery and strengthen governance across districts.

According to the transfer order, PCS officer Pushparnath Chaudhary, who was serving as SDM in Amroha, has been transferred as SDM, Unnao. Lovleet Kaur, previously posted as SDM, Hathras, has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Greater Noida Authority.

Among other key transfers, Mithlesh Kumar Tiwari has been shifted from Rae Bareli and posted as SDM, Mainpuri. Gopal Sharma, who was serving as SDM, Mainpuri, has been transferred to the post of Sub-Divisional Magistrate in Bareilly.

Pratibha Mishra, earlier posted in Varanasi, has been appointed as SDM, Kanpur Dehat. At the same time, Shubham Yadav, who was serving as Sub-Divisional Magistrate in Unnao, has been assigned the charge of SDM, Bulandshahr.

The government has also transferred Pushpendra Patel, who was serving as SDM, Ghazipur, to Ambedkar Nagar in the same capacity. Surabhi Sharma has been posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Baghpat.

Meanwhile, Avadhesh Kumar Nigam, previously serving as SDM, Deoria, has been transferred as SDM, Firozabad. PCS officer Veer Singh (2020 batch), who was serving as Assistant Municipal Commissioner in Aligarh, has been appointed as SDM, Rae Bareli.

Pragya Pandey has been transferred from her post as SDM of Hasanganj tehsil in Unnao and appointed as SDM, Barabanki.

The transfer list has been circulated to all concerned departments, and officers have been instructed to assume their new assignments within the stipulated timeframe.

The latest reshuffle is among the largest administrative exercises undertaken by the Yogi Adityanath government in recent months and is expected to overhaul district-level governance across Uttar Pradesh by placing officers in new administrative roles.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)