UP: 4 Killed In Road Accident On Agra-Mathura Highway; CM Yogi Expresses Grief

HomeCitiesUP: 4 Killed In Road Accident On Agra-Mathura Highway; CM Yogi Expresses Grief

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families. 

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 02:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Agra (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) Four persons were killed and one injured when a container truck rammed into another truck on National Highway-19 here, police said on Sunday.

The container was on its way from Agra to Mathura when it hit the rear of the other truck carrying bamboo poles on Saturday night.

The impact of the crash was severe, killing four people on the spot, according to the officials.

Among the deceased were the container driver Vijendra (45) and a woman identified as Reema (35). The identities of two other deceased is yet to be ascertained, they said.

The collision disrupted traffic on the highway.

Police have seized both the vehicles and sent the bodies for postmortem, they added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 02:29 PM (IST)
