Unusual Temperature Rise In Keralam As Mercury Crosses 36°C Amid Weak Monsoon

Kerala is witnessing an unusual rise in temperatures in the first week of September, with the mercury climbing above 36 degrees Celsius in Punalur as monsoon activity remains weak across the state.

According to the latest data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Punalur in Kollam district recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius on Monday. The temperature was 4.3 degrees Celsius higher than the station's normal level.

The unusually high reading comes at a time when Kerala would typically continue to experience the influence of the southwest monsoon.

Kottayam also recorded significantly higher temperatures, with the mercury reaching 35.2 degrees Celsius. This was 4.4 degrees Celsius above normal, marking the highest departure among the stations listed in the IMD data.

Palakkad registered a maximum of 34.2 degrees Celsius, which was 3.9 degrees above normal. At CIAL Kochi, the temperature stood at 34.1 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees above the usual level.

Thiruvananthapuram city recorded 33.8 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees above normal, while Vellanikkara also touched 33.8 degrees Celsius, marking a departure of 3.7 degrees, according to data released by the IMD on Monday evening.

Heat Felt Across Keralam

Above-normal temperatures were reported from several other parts of Keralam as well. Kozhikode recorded a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius, while Kannur registered 32.7 degrees Celsius. Both locations saw temperatures more than two degrees above their respective normal levels.

The combination of subdued monsoon activity and temperatures remaining above normal has made the beginning of September unusually hot in several parts of Kerala, with conditions resembling a continuation of the summer heat.

The unusual warmth extended to the Lakshadweep stations. Amini recorded the highest maximum temperature among them at 33.4 degrees Celsius, which was 3.4 degrees above normal.

Minicoy recorded 33 degrees Celsius, while Agathi registered a maximum of 31.6 degrees Celsius.