Assam Kaziranga Accident: Death Toll Rises To 26, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma To Visit Site

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Head-on collision caused 26 fatalities near Assam's Kaziranga.

Post-mortems underway for 26 victims, including 14 women, 12 men.

Medical teams deployed, injured receiving treatment in various hospitals.

Chief Minister Sarma will visit site, meet affected families.

The death toll in the devastating road accident near Rongajan in Assam’s Kaziranga has risen to 26, with post-mortem examinations of the victims being conducted in Golaghat and Jorhat.

Assam Minister Atul Bora said post-mortem examinations of 23 victims would be carried out in Golaghat, while the remaining three would be conducted in Jorhat.

The 26 deceased include 14 women and 12 men, including a minor. Three critically injured victims undergoing treatment at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) also succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll to 26.

Ambulances have been kept ready to transport the bodies to their respective families after the post-mortem examinations. The administration is making arrangements to ensure that the mortal remains are handed over to the families and taken home with due dignity.

Medical Teams Deployed To Treat Injured

Meanwhile, medical teams comprising doctors from Guwahati and other parts of Assam have reached the area to assist in treating the injured. Several victims continue to receive treatment at different hospitals.

The district administration and health authorities are coordinating rescue operations, medical care and post-mortem arrangements following the accident.

How The Kaziranga Accident Happened

The accident occurred near Rongajan in Golaghat district when a minibus travelling from Golaghat towards Nagaon collided head-on with a container truck on National Highway 715.

The collision resulted in multiple fatalities and left several people injured.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to visit the accident site on Saturday and meet the victims and their families.