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English NewsCitiesUP Mass Wedding Row: Mattresses Resembling TMC Flag Distributed To Couples, Supplier Blacklisted

UP Mass Wedding Row: Mattresses Resembling TMC Flag Distributed To Couples, Supplier Blacklisted

UP authorities launched a probe, suspended an official and blacklisted a supplier after mattresses with prints resembling the TMC flag were distributed at a government mass wedding in Unnao.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Probe confirmed few mattresses bore political party symbol.

Unnao: A controversy erupted after mattresses bearing prints with resemblance to the TMC flag were distributed to couples at a mass wedding organised here under a UP government scheme, with authorities initiating an inquiry, suspending an official and blacklisting the supplier firm.

According to the Unnao district administration, instructions have been issued to initiate departmental proceedings against the Assistant Development Officer and Village Development Officer designated for the distribution of gift items to newly-wed couples at the event under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana.

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Additionally, the District Magistrate has directed that an explanation be sought from the District Social Welfare Officer, Unnao, a statement issued by the Unnao district administration said on Sunday.

"District Magistrate (of Unnao) Ghanshyam Meena has taken serious cognisance of the incident involving mattresses --- bearing prints resembling the TMC flag --- that were given as gifts to couples during the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana organised by the District Social Welfare Officer's office at the Dr Virendra Swarup Education Centre on July 24," the statement said.

The District Magistrate directed that an immediate report be submitted following an inquiry by a committee headed by Chief Development Officer (CDO) Krati Raj and comprising the Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue), the Senior Treasury Officer, and the Deputy Commissioner (Industries).

The report submitted to the District Magistrate revealed that marriages of 459 couples had been solemnised, with each couple receiving two mattresses.

"Among the 918 mattresses, the covers of one or two bore a design resembling the symbol of a political party. Based on this report, District Magistrate Ghanshyam Meena has taken strict action against those responsible. The supplier firm has been blacklisted, and an FIR has been lodged against it at the Kotwali police station," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Chief Development Officer of Unnao Krati Raj said, "Complaints were received from the media that some of the mattresses which were given to the newly-wed couples were showing some resemblance to a particular political party and its election campaigning material.

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"A probe committee led by me was formed on the directions of the DM." She added that based on the findings of the probe committee, the firm which had supplied the mattresses was blacklisted and an FIR was lodged against it.

Apart from this, the 'patal sahayak' (clerk) who has received the material has been suspended with immediate effect.

Images of the mattresses showed TMC written on them and the party symbol -- two flowers blooming on branches emerging from the grass -- though the placement of the three colours -- saffron, white and green-- was different from the TMC flag. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What immediate actions were taken by authorities regarding the incident?

An official was suspended, and departmental proceedings were initiated against others. The supplier firm was blacklisted, and an FIR was lodged against it.

Published at : 27 Jul 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
TMC Unnao UTTAR PRADESH Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana
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