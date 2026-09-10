No Relocation Of Khade Hanuman Idol Without Scientific Assessment: Ujjain Administration

The Ujjain administration has clarified its position on the proposed relocation of the revered Khade Hanuman Ji idol amid preparations for Simhastha 2028 and ongoing development work in the city. The administration said the religious sentiments of devotees and the safety of the idol remain its top priorities. No decision to remove or relocate the idol will be taken without a technical and scientific assessment by experts and the consent of the saint community.

The clarification came amid reports and social media posts claiming that authorities had used machinery and other methods to try to move the idol. The administration termed these claims misleading and baseless, and said no such attempt had been made to remove or shift the idol.

Expert Assessment Before Any Decision

According to the administration, the idol’s present condition, structure and stability will first be examined scientifically by experts. Further action regarding its relocation will be considered only after their technical assessment is received.

The administration has also made it clear that the expert report alone will not determine the next course of action. Any decision will be taken after consultations with the saint community and other stakeholders.

The dispute comes as Ujjain undertakes road widening and other infrastructure projects ahead of Simhastha 2028. The administration has said development work will be carried out while keeping the religious significance and safety of the idol in mind.