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English NewsCities19-Month-Old Cheetah Dies After Gunshot Injuries In MP’s Morena, Govt Orders STF Probe

19-Month-Old Cheetah Dies After Gunshot Injuries In MP’s Morena, Govt Orders STF Probe

A 19-month-old cheetah died in Madhya Pradesh after five firearm pellets were recovered from its body. A special task force will investigate.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 10:55 PM (IST)
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  • State forms task force to investigate cheetah's death.

Bhopal: A male cheetah found injured two days ago in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district died on Tuesday morning during treatment, with five firearm pellets recovered from the big cat's body, a senior forest department official said.

The 19-month-old cheetah, KNG22 -- rescued on October 25 (Sunday) after being found injured in Compartment No. 748 of the Sheopur Territorial Forest Division -- died early this morning, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Chief Wildlife Warden, Dr Sameeta Rajora, said in a statement.

An initial X-ray revealed multiple foreign bodies at different locations within the cheetah's body, and treatment was initiated accordingly, said the statement.

Following expert consultation, the cheetah was shifted to the Department of Veterinary Surgery and Radiology, Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University (NDVSU) Jabalpur, for detailed investigation and intensive treatment, it said.

A subsequent CT scan revealed multiple foreign bodies causing damage to the wild animal's internal organs, musculoskeletal system and nervous system, according to the statement.

"Emergency surgery was performed, during which five firearm pellets were recovered from its body. Despite surgical intervention and sustained efforts by the veterinary team, the male cheetah could not be saved," it said.

The state government has constituted a Special Task Force (STF) comprising forest and police officers to conduct a detailed investigation into the circumstances leading to the big cat's injury and subsequent death.

With this, the total cheetah population in India stands at 58 -- 52 of them in the Kuno National Park, four in Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary and two in Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve -- all in Madhya Pradesh, the official added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Oct 2026 10:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Madhya Pradesh Cheetah Death Cheetah Project
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