Virudhunagar, Sep 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has said that Leader of Opposition, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami should live for 100 more years and be the permanent AIADMK chief, which will make DMK's task easier.

Addressing an interactive meeting with party functionaries (Virudhunagar south district--Sattur Assembly constituency) here, the DMK youth wing secretary urged the office-bearers to work hard to make the party retain power, thereby paving the way for the DMK forming the government for the 7th time in its history.

Targeting the AIADMK in the meeting held on September 23, 2025, Udhayanidhi, recalled his recent allegation against Palaniswami.

He recalled that Palaniswami had (while addressing a public meeting) tried to not allow an ambulance which was crossing the meeting location and further alleged the AIADMK chief nowadays gets angered even at the sight of ambulance.

The Deputy CM's comment comes against the background of AIADMK's allegation that under the DMK regime, ambulances were deliberately used to "disrupt" the party public meetings addressed by Palaniswami.

Udhayanidhi mockingly said: "Not only if he sees ambulance; but even if he hears the ambulance siren, he is angered." DMK leaders and the general public want to give way to ambulances and they are of the view that ambulances had the right of way and it is humanitarian.

However, an ambulance that happened to travel via the campaign route of Edappadi Palaniswami was stopped.

"Palaniswami threatened by telling his party cadres to see who is inside the ambulance and take the driver's mobile number," he recalled his allegation.

"Palaniswami was angered; I did not say that he will go in an ambulance. I only said that Palaniswami's stops ambulance and causing hindrance to the public and that the vehicle driver is assaulted." Udhayanidhi said he only had said that the BJP would create a situation nececisstating taking AIADMK in an ambulance and at that time, only the Chief Minister would come to the rescue of Palaniswami.

"Palaniswami, however, said I was speaking out of malice and jealousy." Further I said that I did not say anything with a wrong intention. I had said that he (Palaniswami) should live for a 100 years with good health and that he should be the permanent general secretary of the AIADMK. There is no one else other than him (Palaniswami) and there is no one more eligible and deserving than him. When you continue (as AIADMK chief), it will be be good for the Tamil Nadu people and our task will be easy." Udhayanidhi alleged that everyday a new faction is getting created in the AIADMK and this is the status of the main opposition party.

On September 10, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that the BJP was swallowing the AIADMK by breaking it up into factions.

The DMK's youth wing chief, addressing a party meeting at Chengelpet, mocked at Palaniswami's 'Protect people, retrieve Tamil Nadu' campaign and asked him to first retrieve the AIADMK from the BJP.

The AIADMK is split into several factions like "OPS (O Panneeselvam) faction, EPS (Edappadi K Palaniswami, the party chief) faction, Sasikala camp (confidante of late party supremo J Jayalalithaa), and the newly created Sengottaiyan faction."

