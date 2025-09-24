Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Parthasarathy, is at the centre of a major scandal in Delhi following multiple allegations of sexual harassment, abuse and forgery. The self-styled godman, who also served as director of the Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management, has gone absconding after police complaints were filed by students of the institution.

Background Of Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati

Originally from Odisha, Saraswati resided for more than a decade at an ashram in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, where he ran the institute. He cultivated the image of a spiritual leader while managing academic and administrative affairs, blurring personal and professional boundaries.



Following the revelations, the Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham formally distanced itself from him, issuing a statement condemning his actions as “illegal, inappropriate, and detrimental to the institution’s values”, reported India Today.

Delhi | One Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati @ Parth Sarthy, manager of Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management, has been accused of allegedly molesting girl students pursuing PGDM courses under EWS scholarship at the institute. Statements of 32 girl students were recorded, out… pic.twitter.com/6cHceeXyTQ — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2025

The Allegations

Out of 32 female students enrolled in the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) program under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) scholarship, at least 17 have recorded statements before the police. They accused Saraswati of repeatedly using abusive language, sending obscene WhatsApp and SMS messages, and making unwelcome physical advances, as per report on The Hindustan Times.



Several students further alleged that faculty and administrative staff acted under pressure to ensure compliance with his demands, leaving them with little institutional support.

Evidence Under Probe

During the ongoing investigation, police discovered a luxury Volvo car bearing a forged diplomatic registration plate — “39 UN 1” — in the institute’s basement, allegedly linked to Saraswati. Investigators are also analysing his digital footprint, including seized mobile devices, CCTV recordings, and communications that may establish patterns of harassment and misuse of authority.

This controversy is not the first to implicate Saraswati. Records indicate that similar complaints of molestation and fraud were registered against him in 2006, 2009, and 2016, but none led to substantive corrective action.