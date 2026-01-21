Udaipur Car Crash: 4 Teens Dead; Driver Seen Smoking, Speeding Before Fatal Crash | VIDEO

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Four teenagers, including three minors, were killed and six others injured when two cars collided in Udaipur on Saturday, a tragedy that has drawn widespread attention after a disturbing video surfaced showing the moments leading up to the crash.

The nearly nine-minute recording reveals that the car carrying the teenagers was travelling at speeds of up to 120 kmph, even as friends repeatedly urged the driver to slow down. The driver, 19-year-old Sher Mohammad, is seen smoking a cigarette while loud music blares and a video plays on the car’s stereo system.

Speed, Warnings and Seconds Before Impact

The group of six friends had left together in one car after attending a Mehfil-e-Milad programme in Udaipur and were heading towards the old Ahmedabad highway to have tea, police said. Their vehicle later collided with another car that was travelling towards Gujarat.

#Rajasthan-



A painful road accident occurred early Saturday morning in Savina area of #Udaipur. Four youths died on the spot while six people were seriously injured in a collision of two cars on the old Ahmedabad highway.

1/3 pic.twitter.com/b3VGpM6GgI — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) January 19, 2026

The video shows one of the passengers in the back seat filming Sher Mohammad as a Haryanvi song plays loudly. As the speed crosses 100 kmph, the driver shows no sign of slowing down. At one point, the person recording asks him to move his hand and zooms in on the speedometer, where the needle is seen crossing 120 kmph.

Moments later, another friend claims the car has reached 140 kmph and urges the driver to reduce speed. A second voice echoes the warning. Seconds after that, the car swerves. A scream is heard, followed by a loud crash, the sound of shattering glass and then complete darkness.

Cries for Help After the Crash

Although the screen goes dark after the collision, the phone continues recording. For about 40 seconds, only static is heard before voices begin groaning in pain. The cries continue for more than two minutes, capturing the immediate aftermath of the crash in chilling detail.

One of the injured friends can be heard pleading with people at the scene for help. “Bachalo bhaiyya… mummy… bachalo,” he cries. He then says he is trapped inside the vehicle and struggling to breathe, repeating his pleas as the video continues.

Four of the six friends in the speeding car, Mohammad Ayan (17), Adil Qureshi (14), Sher Mohammad (19) and Ghulam Khwaja (17), died in the crash, officials said. The two surviving occupants of that vehicle were seriously injured. All four people travelling in the other car also sustained injuries.

Officials said both injured teenagers from the first car and the four occupants of the second vehicle are undergoing treatment.