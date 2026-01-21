Fake Hanging During Video Call Leads To Couple's Suicide In Chitrakoot, Jaipur 

A tragic incident has been reported from Chitrakoot district, where a video call argument between a young couple took a fatal turn. During the dispute, the boyfriend allegedly pretended to hang himself on camera, a stunt that proved disastrous.

Believing that her partner had taken his life, the woman died by suicide by hanging at her home in Chitrakoot. Upon receiving news of her death, the man also ended his life by hanging himself in Jaipur.

Couple Was To Get Married

The couple had been in a relationship for some time, and their families had recently agreed to their marriage. News of the double suicide sent shockwaves through both families.

Both bodies were later cremated by their respective families. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Bargarh police station in Chitrakoot.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Court Discharges Man Accused Of Abetting Wife's Suicide

A local court has discharged a man accused of abetting his wife’s suicide in 1987, observing that there was no justification in allowing the case to linger for decades without substantive progress.

In an order passed earlier this month, Additional Sessions Judge R B Rote noted that the allegations against the accused were largely general in nature and that even the complainant — the victim’s brother — was no longer keen to pursue the case.

The court pointed out that the matter had remained pending for over 35 years and that the accused could not be traced during this period, despite repeated attempts by the prosecution.

“The prosecution failed to secure the presence of material witnesses. In such circumstances, there is no propriety in keeping the case pending for years together,” the judge observed.

According to the prosecution, Sukhdeo Sharma allegedly subjected his wife Rita to cruelty, which drove her to take her own life. Rita, who had remarried Sharma two years after the death of her first husband, died by suicide on May 28, 1987.

An FIR was registered against Sharma under Sections 498A (cruelty by husband or relatives) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. However, the accused remained absconding, even after non-bailable warrants were issued.

The court noted that despite several opportunities, the prosecution was able to examine only one witness, the deceased woman’s brother, whose testimony contained broad allegations without citing specific instances of cruelty. It also observed that the FIR appeared to be based on suspicion rather than concrete evidence.

Given the age of the case and the material on record, the court held that it was a fit matter for discharge and formally closed the proceedings against the accused.