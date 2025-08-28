Good News For Delhi Students! 'U-Special' Buses To Make Comeback Today

The 'U-Special' bus service is set to return to the national capital from today (August 28), primarily aimed at providing safe and convenient transportation for students. The launch event will take place at the Delhi University Sports Complex in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Transport Minister Pankaj Singh.

The move is being seen as a major step towards offering students a secure, accessible, and eco-friendly travel option.

'U-Special' Service Revived After COVID-19 Shutdown

The ‘U-Special’ buses were discontinued in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of vehicles. Now, starting August 28, the service will resume in a modern avatar, with over 20 air-conditioned electric buses hitting the roads in the first phase.

These buses will operate according to college timings in the morning and evening. Officials also indicated that schedules and routes may be adjusted based on students’ needs.

In addition to this, the Delhi government is planning to introduce interstate bus services soon. Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will initially deploy 3-4 electric buses on a trial basis in nearby areas, followed by BS-6 compliant buses under a wet lease model. The first route is expected to connect Delhi with Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

The government has identified 17 destinations for long-distance services, including Rishikesh, Haridwar, Dehradun, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jammu, Ayodhya, and Lucknow. These buses will feature air-conditioning, luggage space, and advanced technology.

To ensure affordability, fares will be kept lower than current market rates, making travel cheaper and more reliable for students and the general public. DTC believes these steps will significantly improve connectivity and ease travel for commuters.