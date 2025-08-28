Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesGood News For Delhi Students! 'U-Special' Buses To Make Comeback Today

Good News For Delhi Students! 'U-Special' Buses To Make Comeback Today

'U-Special' buses will operate according to college timings in the morning and evening. Officials also indicated that schedules and routes may be adjusted based on students’ needs.

By : Ajatika Singh | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 09:03 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The 'U-Special' bus service is set to return to the national capital from today (August 28), primarily aimed at providing safe and convenient transportation for students. The launch event will take place at the Delhi University Sports Complex in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Transport Minister Pankaj Singh.

The move is being seen as a major step towards offering students a secure, accessible, and eco-friendly travel option.

'U-Special' Service Revived After COVID-19 Shutdown

The ‘U-Special’ buses were discontinued in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of vehicles. Now, starting August 28, the service will resume in a modern avatar, with over 20 air-conditioned electric buses hitting the roads in the first phase.

These buses will operate according to college timings in the morning and evening. Officials also indicated that schedules and routes may be adjusted based on students’ needs.

In addition to this, the Delhi government is planning to introduce interstate bus services soon. Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will initially deploy 3-4 electric buses on a trial basis in nearby areas, followed by BS-6 compliant buses under a wet lease model. The first route is expected to connect Delhi with Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

The government has identified 17 destinations for long-distance services, including Rishikesh, Haridwar, Dehradun, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jammu, Ayodhya, and Lucknow. These buses will feature air-conditioning, luggage space, and advanced technology.

To ensure affordability, fares will be kept lower than current market rates, making travel cheaper and more reliable for students and the general public. DTC believes these steps will significantly improve connectivity and ease travel for commuters.

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 09:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi University DELHI NEWS U Special Buses Delhi
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Modi’s War’: White House Adviser Blames India For Fueling Russia-Ukraine Conflict
‘Modi’s War’: White House Adviser Blames India For Fueling Russia-Ukraine Conflict
World
Minneapolis Catholic School Mass Shooting Leaves 2 Children Dead, 17 Injured; Gunman Slain
Minneapolis Catholic School Mass Shooting Leaves 2 Children Dead, 17 Injured; Gunman Slain
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter While Trying To Enter J&K's Bandipora
2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter While Trying To Enter J&K's Bandipora
World
‘It’s Not Just About Russian Oil’: US Treasury Secretary As 50% Tariffs Hit India, Terms Trade Talks ‘Performative’
‘It’s Not Just About Russian Oil’: US Treasury Secy On Tariffs, Terms Talks ‘Performative’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget