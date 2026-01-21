Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesTwo Techies Die After Choking On Food Following Heavy Drinking In Andhra Pradesh

Two Techies Die After Choking On Food Following Heavy Drinking In Andhra Pradesh

Police suspect choking on food due to intoxication caused respiratory distress. A case was registered, postmortems were conducted, and samples were sent for analysis, confirming no beer impurities.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 02:02 PM (IST)

Bandavaddipalli (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 21 (PTI) Two software engineers from here in Annamayya district have died after allegedly choking on food following abundant alcohol consumption, said a police official on Wednesday.

The deceased Mani Kumar (35) and Pushparaj (27) met four of their friends from the same village on January 17 and consumed beer for several hours.

"Two software engineers from Annamayya district died after choking on food following alcohol consumption with friends here," Rayachoti Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Krishna Mohan told PTI.

The group purchased 19 beer cans and consumed them between 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm, during which Kumar consumed around six beer cans while Pushparaj had nearly five, said Mohan.

While returning home, Kumar collapsed and complained of breathing difficulty, following which friends rushed him to a hospital, where he died first, while Pushparaj died later around 10 pm, he said.

According to police, Kumar was already intoxicated before consuming beer, and preliminary investigation indicated overconsumption of alcohol and food getting stuck, leading to respiratory distress.

On January 18, Kumar's father Narasimha lodged a complaint stating the cause of death was not known. Meanwhile, police have registered a case under section 194 of the BNSS.

The bodies were sent for postmortem, and samples from the used beer cans were sent for laboratory examination, which confirmed there were no impurities, said the DSP.

Blood and other samples of the deceased were also sent to the lab for further analysis, he added.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Jan 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh News
